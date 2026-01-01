Share

Talking is a 'miracle': 3 highlights from Dennis Prager's interview after spinal cord injury

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Conservative speaker and writer Dennis Prager speaks with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit about his recovery in an interview published on Dec. 17, 2025.
Conservative speaker and writer Dennis Prager speaks with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit about his recovery in an interview published on Dec. 17, 2025. | PragerU/YouTube

Conservative radio host and writer Dennis Prager shared an update about his health following an accident that led to a spinal cord injury and paralyzation, saying recently that maintaining a sense of gratitude has helped him during a time of suffering.

In an interview published by PragerU on Dec. 17, the conservative content creator sat down with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit to discuss a variety of topics related to his condition, faith and the Jewish state of Israel. Prager’s organization announced in November 2024 that its founder had been hospitalized after suffering a debilitating fall that caused a severe back injury. 

Here are three takeaways from Prager's comments.

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.