Friends urge prayer for Dennis Prager amid hospitalization for 'serious' back injury

Friends of conservative author and radio host Dennis Prager urged prayer and poured out encouragement after the PragerU founder was hospitalized this week following a fall that left him seriously injured.

"On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall," the X account of PragerU tweeted. "He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers."

On Tuesday morning, PragerU founder and our dear friend, Dennis Prager, suffered a serious back injury following a fall. He's resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options. We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes…

November 13, 2024

Prager, 76, has been a nationally syndicated radio host since 1999.

Prager, who is Jewish, has penned 11 books, including a multi-volume biblical commentary on the Pentateuch called The Rational Bible.

In 2009, Prager founded Prager University or PragerU, which appealed to young people with five-minute videos on various topics from a conservative perspective.

Fellow Salem Media radio host Mark Davis filled in for Prager on his Wednesday radio show and urged listeners to pray for Prager's "quick recovery."

Join us in praying for Dennis's quick recovery from a back injury! pic.twitter.com/5gCIhshSEl — Dennis Prager (@DennisPrager) November 13, 2024

Many prominent conservative figures took to X to offer their support for Prager.

"I just heard from Mrs. Prager," Social Media Freedom Foundation founder Jason Fyk tweeted Wednesday. "[Prager's] condition is far worse than I thought. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Prager family, friends and loved ones."

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk also explained that Prager's fall was serious and praised Prager for his influence on young conservatives.

"Please join with me and pray for my dear friend and Salem radio colleague, Dennis Prager," wrote Kirk. "He had a bad fall and doctors are currently assessing the best treatment options. His impact on my life, and this country, have been enormous, and I'm praying for a full and speedy recovery."

Claremont Institute associate editor Spencer A. Klavan, the son of Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan, noted that he just recently saw Prager on Election Night.

"I shook Dennis's hand not two weeks ago as we passed each other backstage at the Daily Wire election show," Klavan wrote. "A kinder and a more earnest man of thought and faith I have not met. Please pray for his recovery with me."

"Please, please say a prayer for one of the best human beings on planet Earth, Dennis Prager," wrote podcaster Dave Rubin.

"Please keep patriot @DennisPrager in [your] prayers," wrote Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake. "His @prageru 5-minute-videos helped me raise my kids conservative. Dennis, heal-up, quickly!"

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said prayers were "needed for one of the great men of our generation."

"My friend @DennisPrager has had a very bad accident. He is in hospital, surrounded by his family. PLEASE pray for them all," radio host Sebastian Gorka wrote.

"A truly great American, Dennis Prager," actor Rob Schneider said. "God bless you and heal you."

Christian author and radio host Eric Metaxas also exhorted his followers on X to pray, tweeting an image of himself with Prager during a "Socrates in the City" event in New York City last year.

"One of my very dearest and most beloved friends — the national treasure that is Dennis Prager — desperately needs our prayers. PLEASE lift him up before the throne of God's grace today — and believe God for a miracle."

One of my very dearest and most beloved friends -- the national treasure that is Dennis Prager -- desperately needs our prayers. PLEASE lift him up before the throne of God's grace today -- and believe God for a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Oz4GlRTeTl — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 14, 2024