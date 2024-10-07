Home News 4 Dennis Prager responses to Candace Owens on Israel, antisemitism

Dennis Prager implored people to read his letter to Candace Owens regarding her remarks about Israel and Jews, stating that although he wishes the letter wasn’t necessary, the pundit has made many claims that must be addressed.

Prager, who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish home, is the host of "The Dennis Prager Show" and co-founder of PragerU, which promotes conservative viewpoints on various political issues. Owens hosted a podcast on PragerU from 2019 to 2021 before she began working for The Daily Wire, a conservative news outlet.

The pundit has since launched her own podcast after her public departure from DW earlier this year following comments about Israel that many deemed antisemitic.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Owens accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians after the Jewish state responded to Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. During an interview last year with Jewish comedian Ami Kozak, Owens also claimed Israel forces Muslims in Jerusalem to live in the city’s Muslim quarter, which she likened to Jim Crow policies.

Prager shared a letter on Sept. 30 responding to claims Owens has made about Israel and the Jewish people since launching her new show. He stated that he sent the letter to Owens on Sept. 4 to give her the opportunity to respond before it went public. While Owens confirmed that she received the letter, she did not reply, so Prager informed her of his plans to make it public.

“I wish I did not have to write this letter. But Candace has said many things that need to be answered,” Prager wrote. “The primary reasons I have not spoken out sooner are that I needed to become fully acquainted with all or nearly all the things she has said about Jews, Zionism, and Israel, make sure I quoted her accurately, and that I never did so out of context. That was time-consuming work.”

“I ask anyone who has been influenced by Candace with regard to Jews, Israel, and Zionism to make the effort to read this entire letter. If you care about truth, I believe you have a moral obligation to do so.”

The following pages list four things Prager told Owens in his letter.