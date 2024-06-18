Home News 4 non-Jews who helped establish the modern State of Israel, protected Jewish lives

The Friends of Zion museum in Jerusalem is utilizing technology to bring to life the story of the Jewish people’s historic homeland and the non-Jews who helped establish what would one day become the modern State of Israel, along with those who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

According to its website, the museum opened in 2015 and exists, in part, to combat antisemitism and the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to end international support of Israel.

The museum boasts seven interactive exhibits, each offering an immersive experience for visitors about the lives of historical figures. The first exhibit, “Land of the Promise," features a dynamic topographic map that takes visitors on a virtual tour through Israel.

The next set of exhibits following the first are “The Founders,” the “Hall of Dreamers,” the “Hall of Visionaries” and “Lights in the Darkness,” concluding with the “Hall of the Brave” and the Grand Finale in The Promised Theater. Each exhibit highlights the stories of Christian Zionists who supported the promise of Israel, as well as multiple non-Jews who risked their lives to save God’s chosen people.

Here's a list of four non-Jews who helped establish the modern State of Israel or sacrificed themselves to protect the Jewish people.