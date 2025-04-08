Home Opinion The new mov't in Hollywood: Christian filmmakers

Let me tell you something the mainstream media doesn’t want to admit: there’s a new movement happening in Hollywood.

No, it’s not another superhero franchise or some painfully earnest Oscar-bait about moral ambiguity. I’m talking about a wave of Christian filmmakers who are not only telling compelling stories — but actually reaching people.

And believe it or not … people are watching.

Now, for contrast, let’s look at what not to do. Exhibit A: Disney’s latest faceplant — “Snow White.”

They spent over $240 million to dismantle a beloved classic and reconstruct it into a hollow, joyless, “modernized” version stripped of everything that once made it magical. What they gave us wasn’t a fairy tale — it was a lecture.

The original “Snow White” was Walt Disney’s first feature film. It was charming, wholesome, groundbreaking—and wildly successful. You know why? Because Walt Disney understood what we seem to have forgotten:

“The important thing is the family,” Walt once said. “If you can keep the family together — that’s the backbone of our whole business.”

Imagine that. A film company once thought their job was to strengthen families. Fun fact: Disneyland’s original blueprint included a church on Main Street. Today, if you ask for prayer in the Magic Kingdom, they’ll probably point you to HR.

But now — look at what’s quietly gaining momentum: “House of David” — a sweeping biblical series that just hit #1 on Amazon Prime Video, a platform available in over 240 countries and territories with more than 200 million subscribers.

"House of David" was directed by my friend Jon Erwin, who also directed “Jesus Revolution” — the story of my life and the Jesus Movement that changed millions of lives. The show tells the powerful story of Israel’s greatest king — David — and it’s reaching audiences hungry for truth. Season 2 is already in production.

My wife, Cathe, and I had the chance to go to Greece while they were filming, and we put together a companion documentary series called “Beyond the House of David,” also streaming on Amazon. In each short film, I share the Gospel and unpack the deeper spiritual meaning behind David’s life.

We even released a devotional, House of David: 30 Days with the Man After God’s Own Heart, which became the #1 Old Testament Biography on Amazon.

Then there’s "The Chosen," directed by Dallas Jenkins, which has become a global phenomenon. It tells the story of Jesus with cinematic excellence—and best of all, it makes people want to read the Bible.

And that’s the goal, isn’t it?

Because while Hollywood stumbles over itself trying to stay relevant, believers are stepping in with eternal truth wrapped in excellent storytelling.

Now, don’t get me wrong — Christian films didn’t exactly start at the top. Some were a little too preachy, a little too low budget, and let’s be honest … sometimes a little hard to sit through. But things have changed.

When we made “Jesus Revolution,” I told Jon Erwin, “Let’s surprise the audience. Let’s make it gritty and real. Let’s be artistic and unapologetically Gospel-focused.”

And we did.

That baptism scene? Jonathan Roumie (who plays Jesus in “The Chosen”) leads Joel Courtney (playing me) in a version of the sinner’s prayer. It’s one of those “art imitates life” moments — except in this case, life started imitating art.

People were praying that prayer in theaters. Some got baptized right outside—fountains, oceans, wherever they could find water.

It was like the 1970s all over again.

In fact, just a few months ago, we held the Jesus Revolution Baptism at Pirate’s Cove — the same place we baptized people 50 years ago. Over 20,000 people showed up. We baptized 4,500 in one day. It was the largest baptism in American history.

Why? Because people are starving.

Not for politics. Not for propaganda.

For truth.

For redemption.

For Jesus.

Now let’s look at what Hollywood is celebrating. Best Picture: “Anora” — a sexually explicit drama about a Brooklyn stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

Critics called it “brilliant.” The audience responded with a yawn. It made around $40 million — less than “Jesus Revolution.”

“Emilia Pérez” — a musical about a transgender drug cartel leader. Yes, you read that right. It made $15 million. A critical darling. A commercial dud.

Here’s the thing: people aren’t looking for overly sexualized, ideological storytelling that scolds them for existing. They want stories that move them. That matter. That gives them hope.

And that’s what we have to offer.

Mel Gibson is working on “The Resurrection of the Christ,” the long-anticipated sequel to “The Passion.” Kingdom Story Company is developing “I Can Only Imagine 2” and other projects.

This is just the beginning.

Legendary director Steven Spielberg once said: "Film has the power to make you feel something deep — sometimes even to change you.”

He’s right. And that’s why film is the perfect tool for the Gospel.

Because Jesus still changes lives.

And now, the world is watching.