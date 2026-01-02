Home Opinion How to better steward your finances in the new year





Happy New Year! What a great time to establish your spiritual and financial goals for another exciting year ahead.

The Apostle John wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God ... And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:1, 14 ESV).

Jesus came to dwell among us! This is a direct reference to the Old Testament tabernacle where God’s glory dwelt. Amazingly, Jesus fulfilled God’s promise to dwell with His people.

Recognizing Christ’s dwelling with us transforms our belief system. Our perspective on money shifts from my rights as an owner to my responsibilities as God’s steward.

We align our lives with biblical financial principles and embrace His purpose for our lives, choosing to wisely manage all He provides. This is the job of a steward, no matter how much or how little we may earn.

We, as believers, are called to operate under a different financial system than what the world offers. Keeping the following truths at the forefront of our minds and hearts protects us from the world’s temptations for more, bigger, better, faster, etc. Remembering who we are and what we have, because of God’s unmerited grace, helps us appreciate how He meets our needs and the ways He provides in unexpected and sometimes unbelievable ways:

We are citizens of Heaven. “For many ... walk as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their end is destruction, their god is their belly, and they glory in their shame, with minds set on earthly things. But our citizenship is in Heaven” (Philippians 3:18–20a ESV).

Your spiritual and financial action plan

Memorize and meditate on Scripture.

Learn to listen to the Holy Spirit.

Embrace the glory of Christ “tabernacling” within you.

Create a budget to analyze where money goes.

Write out financial goals, and post them where you will be reminded.

Practice joyful frugality to meet your goals.

Work as unto the Lord.

Give joyfully and generously.

Save, spend, and invest wisely.

A faithful heart and disciplined hands

New Year’s resolutions often wear off before the end of January. Set some realistic goals that will make a meaningful change to your finances over the course of the next 12 months:

Pay off consumer debt.

Increase emergency savings.

Increase your monthly giving percentage.

Consider taking on a side gig to boost your income.

To accomplish any worthwhile goal, it takes a faithful heart and disciplined hands — a faithful heart to honor and obey God as first and paramount at all times and disciplined hands to be consistent as you develop good habits. Say no to what you want today so you can have what you need tomorrow.

Awe and wonder

His presence is the greatest act of love we can know. Everything in the world pales in comparison. With this in mind, remember to:

Live your life fully aware of God’s constant presence.

Recognize His involvement in your life and the world around you.

Honor Him as the Owner and Provider of all you have.

Fully rely on Him for comfort, guidance, and hope.

Now, get your plans together and start strong. Let us know how we can help you along the way!

