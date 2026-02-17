Home News Top 3 Hillary Clinton moments at Munich Security Conference: 'Disruptive and destabilizing'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made headlines for her appearance over the weekend at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, which took place in Munich, Germany, from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

Clinton had multiple viral moments at the conference, during which she warned of lax Western immigration policies, criticized President Donald Trump over the Russo-Ukrainian War and engaged in heated clashes with a Czech foreign minister over foreign policy and gender ideology.

Here are some of Clinton's top moments at the conference.