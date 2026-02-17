Share

Top 3 Hillary Clinton moments at Munich Security Conference: 'Disruptive and destabilizing'

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Hillary Clinton moderates the panel talk "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights: Fighting the Global Pushback" at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, 2026, in Munich, Germany.
Hillary Clinton moderates the panel talk "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights: Fighting the Global Pushback" at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, 2026, in Munich, Germany. | Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made headlines for her appearance over the weekend at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, which took place in Munich, Germany, from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

Clinton had multiple viral moments at the conference, during which she warned of lax Western immigration policies, criticized President Donald Trump over the Russo-Ukrainian War and engaged in heated clashes with a Czech foreign minister over foreign policy and gender ideology.

Here are some of Clinton's top moments at the conference.

