Home News School board meeting gets heated after member says Jews choose to be white

A debate over whether a Pennsylvania school district should revise its diversity, equity and inclusion policies to better protect Jewish students intensified after board members argued that Jews do not experience the same level of oppression as people of color, citing that Jewish individuals can "pass" as white.

The Lower Merion School Board met on Sept. 6 to discuss changes to the district's Equity Policy to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year banning race-conscious admission programs at colleges and universities. Following the ruling, K-12 schools have analyzed how the decision may impact their policies that focus on diversity and equity.

During the meeting, a debate ensued after one board member, Abby Lerner Rubin, said that she felt the district's DEI policy was exclusionary. Rubin raised concerns about the rise in antisemitism and whether the district's DEI policies would protect Jews.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Another board member, Kimberley Garrison, disagreed with Rubin, adding that though she understood Jewish history, "There was a time before Jewish people decided to join the group of white people."

After Rubin said Garrison's statement was untrue and requested that she take it back, the board member insisted that she was not wrong. While Rubin continued to insist that the board member's statement was false, Garrison argued that 99% of Jewish people in the United States identify as white.

"Every group, the Irish at one point, were considered an 'other,'" Garrison said. "The Italians, when they came to this country also. But eventually, everyone of Western European descent; that's the group that they're in."

Another board member who pushed back against Rubin was Anna Shurak, who is Jewish. Shurak stated that Jews do not face the same level of discrimination as people of color because a Jewish person can conceal their identity and pass as white.

"The point is, as a white person, no one can immediately discriminate against you for being Jewish," she said.

In response to an inquiry from The Christian Post, a spokesperson for the district said that the Lower Merion Board of School Directors approved changes to the equity policy per the recommendation of the District's solicitor and Policy Committee.

"The Board asked the Policy Committee to review the glossary currently included in the Policy to determine whether it should be edited and/or relocated to the Administrative Regulations," the spokesperson stated. "At this time, Ms. Garrison continues to serve on the Lower Merion Board of School Directors, a position to which she was elected."

"At this time, Ms. Shurak continues to serve on the Lower Merion Board of School Directors, a position to which she was elected," the spokesperson confirmed.

Following the Sept 6. meeting, School Board President Kerry Sautner issued a Sept. 13 statement to the Delaware Valley Journey apologizing for what occurred. The board president acknowledged that the conversation at the meeting became "unhealthy and damaging with antisemitic statements and racist implications."

"This was a painful reminder that LMSD is not immune to the struggles affecting our country and our world," Saunter stated. "Since that meeting, on social media and in correspondence, we have seen continued insults and harmful behaviors among neighbors. This ongoing pain underscores the need for us all to engage in conversations with greater humility, understanding, and respect."

During a Sept. 16 board meeting, Saunter began by apologizing for the previous conversation at the Policy Committee meeting earlier this month. Saunter promised that the board would participate in trainings on antiracism and antisemitism, in addition to opening themselves up to conversations with the community on these topics.

Garrison read a statement of her own during last Monday's meeting, insisting that she is not antisemitic and that she, alongside Shurak, had made "objective statements of the demographics of the Jewish population in the United States." The board member declared that labeling her antisemitic is "untrue" and "defamatory."

"Especially as a black woman, to call me such is to weaponize the term in order to stop any authentic, constructive dialogue and to intimidate me into silence," Garrison said.

David Caroline, a community member who spoke after the floor was opened for public comments, told Garrison he was sorry to hear that she and her family had faced threats following the board member's comments. Caroline declared that these types of threats were "despicable," adding that Garrison deserved more respect due to her role as a public servant.

"But I do want to ask: How does it help our kids, or for that matter, how does it advance the goals of equity to double down on your claims that were hurtful to so many people that Jews 'choose' to be white?" Caroline asked.

Even if Garrison supposedly had sources to support her claim, the community member asked why the board member believed it was helpful to tell a group of people how they should identify themselves. Caroline urged the board member to reach out to Jewish organizations or the NAACP so she can understand why what she said is "hurtful."

"I admire your strength and self-respect, but I ask you to ask yourself, 'What are you modeling for our children by refusing to listen to the hurt of other people?" he asked.

Caroline also urged Garrison to understand concerns about the district's DEI policy, which has done "amazing" things for people. However, the community member stated that DEI has "unwittingly become the vehicle for anti-Israel and anti-Jewish rhetoric and actions."