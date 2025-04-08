Home News SC church gets historic marker for Civil War ministry among ex-slaves

A historic South Carolina church that has existed since the Civil War was recently bestowed the honor of a historical marker recognizing its roots of ministering to freed slaves.

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bluffton, a predominantly African American church that traces its origins to 1862, received the historical marker last Saturday in which elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Bluffton Mayor Pro Tempore Dan Wood, were in attendance.

Originally known as First African Baptist Church, the founding pastor was a former slave from Georgia named Abraham Murchison, who also served as the first mayor of Mitchellville, a freed black community on Hilton Head Island.

"This marker will stand as a testament to our commitment to God and our mission to share His love with all mankind,” said the Rev. Bennie L. Jenkins Jr., pastor of First Zion MBC, according to ABC News affiliate WJCL.

“These sacred spaces became more than just mere buildings. They were a sanctuary of worship, education and empowerment for once slaves now newly freed African Americans seeking solace, guidance and a sense of belonging.”

The honor was given as part of the South Carolina State Historic Preservation Office’s South Carolina Historical Marker Program, with the church being the sixth site in Bluffton to receive a marker.

According to the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, while the marker program “has been state-managed” it is “locally driven.”

“SCDAH reviews and approves all new state historical markers, however the agency has never received regular state funding for new markers,” stated SCDAH. “Rather, it depends on the citizens of South Carolina to propose, document, fund, and maintain state historical markers.”

Debbie Szpanka, spokesperson for the Town of Bluffton, provided a statement emailed to CP noting that the community “is known for its Old Town Historic District, in which each building tells its stories of our past neighbors and how those buildings shaped people’s lived experiences since the1800s.”

“Collectively, the district tells a more expansive story of how the Bluffton community operated and negotiated through the Civil War, economic and weather challenges and still maintained the ‘Bluffton State of Mind,’” the statement added.

“Bluffton’s historic structures create a ‘sense of place’ which gives it its own personality and distinguishes it from other cities and towns.”