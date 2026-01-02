Home News Bi-vocational pastor, real estate agent reinstated after $5K fine for 'hateful' comments on LGBT-themed coloring book Attorneys argued disciplinary action unlawful, linked to 'anti-Christian bias'

After more than three years of legal disputes, a Montana real estate association has reinstated a bi-vocational pastor after disciplining him over comments he made about an LGBT-themed coloring book for children.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) agreed to rescind disciplinary actions against Pastor Brandon Huber after fining him $5,000 and limiting his access to critical real estate resources in 2022, attorneys with Christian legal organization Liberty Counsel announced Dec. 18.

Huber, who worked as a realtor to support his ministry, announced in June 2020 on social media that his church at the time, Clinton Community Bible Church (CCBC) in Clinton, Montana, would no longer partner with a local food bank after it began distributing children's lunches that included LGBT “pride” materials, such as a coloring book page featuring LGBT-themed content. Huber explained that the materials promoted homosexuality in a way that contradicted the church’s religious beliefs and teachings about morality and sexuality.

“This past week we found printed material in the lunches that we were handing out, that went against our biblical doctrine,” Hubert wrote in a July 2021 post. "After conversations with the food bank, we have found that our beliefs and that of the Missoula Food Bank do not align. Due to this, [the church] has decided to end our partnership with the Missoula Food Bank ..."

According to court documents, Hubert clarified that the church staff “love and support each and every one of you, no matter your background or where you are in life. As a church we strive to show the love of Jesus in all we do throughout this community, while standing up for biblical principles, biblical truths, and our beliefs.” He also pointed to Scripture to defend the church’s decision to remove the coloring book materials, adding that they were “promoting a lifestyle that is considered a sin in the Bible [and] goes against God’s word.”

He emphasized, however, that the church did “not discriminate against people and will never treat them any different because of their choices in life.”

Following ethics complaints alleging “hate speech” and concerns that Huber's religious views might lead to bias against the LGBT community in real estate transactions, the MOR deemed Huber's religious speech “hateful” and “harassing,” and found it to be in violation of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Code of Ethics. As a result, the organization imposed a $5,000 fine, revoked his access to an essential multiple listing service (preventing him from effectively practicing as a realtor), and, in some accounts, required mandatory diversity training, which Huber declined.

In July 2025, Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to the MOR and NAR alleging “anti-Christian bias” and stating that it is unlawful under the Fair Housing Act and Due Process Clause to discriminate against Huber’s religious beliefs. As such, the discipline had no merit over religious speech made outside the scope of the real estate profession, attorneys said.

Now, MOR has canceled the $5,000 fine assessed against Huber, waived his membership dues in both the MOR and NAR through 2027, and has reinstated his good standing. He is now back working in real estate.

Huber, who now leads Freedom Bible Church in the Missoula Valley following a sabbatical in 2023, described the outcome as a victory for religious freedom.

"This has been a long road," Huber said in a statement shared by his attorneys. "But I never gave up. This experience strengthened my resolve and reaffirmed the importance of standing firm in faith even under pressure. I’m excited to begin the next chapter and help families buy and sell their homes.

“My perseverance through adversity is a powerful reminder that obedience to God often requires endurance, but it also produces fruit,” he added.