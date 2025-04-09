Home News Should churches fear AI? How are Christians responding?

Should Christians and churches fear artificial intelligence? How are believers responding?

The Christian Post's Leonardo Blair joins Billy Hallowell to break down the issue and to explain how Gloo, a leading technology platform connecting the faith ecosystem, is helping usher in understanding.

"With a plan to shape technology, particularly artificial intelligence, toward positive endeavors, Gloo ... announced that Pat Gelsinger, the former CEO of multinational technology company Intel, has expanded his role at the firm from investor and chairman to executive chairman and head of technology," Blair writes.

