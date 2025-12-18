Share

5 highlights from Trump's year-end address

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 17, 2025.
In his year-end speech at the White House on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump reflected on the first 11 months of his second term and offered a vision for 2026 as the country heads into a midterm election year and Americans continue to deal with inflation.

He began his remarks by highlighting what he characterized as the Biden administration's failures, then listed what he views as the greatest accomplishments of his second term, focusing heavily on border security and tariffs.

He also vowed that U.S. military service members will soon be seeing money come their way in the form of a "warrior dividend" and announced the launch of a new website that he claims will offer Americans more affordable prescription drugs. 

Here are five highlights from the speech.

