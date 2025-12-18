Home Opinion When a rich man gave up his 'toys' to follow Jesus to the Amazon

As Christians, we often hear about sacrifice, from sermons to theology books that delve into what daily sacrifice means as we pursue Christ. I think about the rich young ruler’s encounter with Jesus in Mark 10, for example, where Jesus’ command is simple: if you truly love Him, you must be willing to give up everything you have to follow Him.

Most of us have probably assured ourselves that we would do this if Jesus asked, but very few of us ever have. However, I have learned recently of a truly committed follower of Jesus here in the States who had every “toy” imaginable — ATVs, motorcycles, boats and the like, with all the bells and whistles — and he gave them all up to serve as a missionary in the Amazon. I was astounded by his example of sacrifice, but discovered an amazing lesson in it for us all.

James (name changed due to security concerns) currently serves with JAARS (the 77-year-old missionary aviation and logistics ministry) in South America, after leaving a successful career that enabled him to possess all of his “toys.” Still, he found himself at a crossroads when he heard God’s calling in a different direction. He believed God was asking him to serve in the mission field, but to do so, he would have to give up these “treasures.”

“And Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, ‘You lack one thing: go, sell all that you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’”

James, in his Mark 10:21 moment, answered the call boldly. He did not hesitate to give up the possessions he had been blessed with to serve God in South America, where he now uses his expertise in construction to contribute to Kingdom work in a unique way.

But what is so incredible about James’ story — and demonstrates a vital part of this lesson from Mark 10 — is that when we give up what we think we want, God gives us what we truly should desire. What James didn’t know was that in his unique mission role with JAARS, he would find himself using those very same things that he gave up as valuable tools to transport the Gospel and its workers to the ends of the earth!

Where harsh weather conditions and narrow roads made travel into remote areas nearly impossible, James found that motorcycles were a lifeline for transportation. Where there were no roads, but access was needed, ATV’s became essential for navigating through less-developed areas. Boats, no longer used for pleasure cruises or leisure fishing, were vital in turning rivers into highways for transporting missionaries, Bibles and supplies.

In this mission field, having the equipment and training to rescue an overboard passenger or navigate difficult terrain in an offroad vehicle could mean the difference between life and death for one of God’s children. James was exactly the person God had prepared for this calling.

Oftentimes, God gives us our desires and interests for a reason. There is nothing wrong with enjoying hobbies or passions, but if we hold onto them too tightly, we only end up seeing half the picture. If God gave us our interests to grow skills in an area so that we might be able to uniquely serve Him, and then we refuse to loosen our grip, we never find fulfillment.

However, if we are willing to give up our own plans to follow Jesus, something the rich young ruler in Mark 10 never could, we find a satisfaction unlike any other. In letting go of what we think we want, God brings us to exactly what it is our hearts long for. Perhaps, just maybe, you will find out — like James — that what you gave up to follow God is something that He has prepared you to use in a new way, working for the Kingdom to bring Him glory and bring you the fulfillment of boldly answering His call.

What are the hobbies or possessions that you may hesitate to offer to the Lord? Returning to Mark 10, it says that “Disheartened by the saying, he went away sorrowful, for he had great possessions.” Yet, only a few verses later, Mark records a vital reminder: “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’”

Only with a heart fixed on God and who He is, not eyes fixed on our possessions or accomplishments, can we find the boldness to answer God’s call and take up our cross. Once we do, we will find God using us time and time again for incredible things with an eternal impact and enjoying every moment of it — toys or no toys!