Home News Lauren Daigle says Gen Z is the 'future' of revival: 'It's amazing to watch'

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Lauren Daigle believes the seeds of revival are already taking root, and she says the clearest signs are emerging among young people.

“The future is the next generation when it comes to revival,” the Grammy-winning Christian artist told The Christian Post on the red carpet of the GMA Dove Awards. “I can’t even tell you how much I’m seeing in the next generation, especially on college campuses. It’s amazing to watch. It feels like we’re on the cusp of revival.”

The 34-year-old “You Say” singer said the spiritual hunger she’s witnessing stands in stark contrast to the despair many young people face amid cultural upheaval, mental health struggles and relentless digital pressure.

“So, if you are feeling downtrodden, depressed or overwhelmed, just know there’s hope in Jesus, and it’s available now,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be in times to come.”

The Louisiana native described the next generation as hungry for spiritual clarity and authenticity, back against narratives that Gen Z is disengaged and apathetic.

“I feel like the next generation is a beacon of light for the world we’re living in right now,” Daigle said. “I truly believe that with every fiber of my being. They’re hungry, and it’s palpable. You can see that in multiple expressions, not just here, but around the world.”

That hunger, she said, is something she encounters regularly on tour, where she uses her platform to speak openly about faith and highlight the nature of God.

“At my shows, this is what I tell people; I tell them about the nature and character of God,” Daigle said. “His Word remains true and faithful. If you don’t know Him, He’s an amazing One to know.”

According to statistics from the World Health Organization, depression, anxiety and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among those aged 15 to 29 years old.

Gen Z or "Zoomers," who were born roughly between 1997 and 2012, also suffer from unprecedented depression, identity issues and mental illness.

For those struggling with depression or anxiety, Daigle first encouraged them to “get off social media,” citing its negative mental health effects. The artist said social media has had a negative effect on her own spiritual and emotional well-being.

“I am terrible with social media, because it affects me, and I’m an adult,” she said. “Get off social media. I know that’s tough. But what it does is it eliminates your ability to see your own worth.”

She emphasized that constant comparison can slowly erode a person’s sense of calling and identity, even for those grounded in faith.

“We live in a world of comparison, and for myself, the more I’m on social media, the more I’m comparing my walk with God, my career, how well I sing, did I look good enough for that event,” she said. “I start comparing myself to others.”

Daigle said those moments have driven her to prayer and intentional withdrawal from digital noise.

“I have to pray, ‘God, help me with my pride. I don’t want to feel like this. Help me get away from this,’” she said. “And I feel like social media has a lot to do with that.”

Ultimately, Daigle said, revival, whether personal or communal, begins not with public spectacle but in private, intentional moments of prayer and Scripture.

“The other thing I would say is, get quiet with Jesus,” she said. “Find out His incredible purpose for your life. There’s always something that He’s woven uniquely that only you can fill.”

“He has a purpose for you on this planet,” Daigle said. “Finding that starts with being alone with God. Get in the Word and ask Him to show you about yourself and what He has for you.”

“I am encouraged for the next generation,” she said. “Hang on to hope. Hang on to Jesus. If you don’t know Him, this is the perfect time to know Him. He’s so kind, loving, faithful and passionate.”

Despite the rise of mental health issues among young people, Barna's State of the Church 2025 initiative found that commitment to Jesus has risen sharply among young men, especially.

Conversions jumped 15 percentage points among Gen Z men and 19 percentage points among millennial men between 2019 and 2025, according to the study.

Jennie Allen, an author and Bible teacher involved with UniteUS, recently told CP that Gen Z has grown up during a time that has pulled them into a spiritual war that is increasingly unmistakable.

"I think that's what's unique about this generation," she said. "They've tasted the darkness in ways that, for other generations, it's taken more like 40, 50, 60 years to taste that much darkness. And I think they're just sick of it, and they want a different way. They want hope."