NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and family perish in fiery plane crash in NC

Just five days before he was supposed to celebrate his 56th birthday, former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle perished with his wife, daughter and son in a fiery plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday.

Biffle reportedly crashed his Cessna C550 business jet at about 10:20 a.m. at the end of a runway while landing at Statesville Regional Airport, the FAA and local authorities said, according to WSOC-TV.

The death of Biffle and his family was publicly confirmed by YouTuber Garrett Mitchell, who said in a statement on Facebook that the family were on their way to spend time with him.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this,” Mitchell said.

Statesville Regional Airport is located about 45 miles north of Charlotte, and AccuWeather noted that the weather conditions at the location at the time of the crash were “adverse.”

“Heavy drizzle and a cloud ceiling near 1,200 feet were reported at 10:15 a.m. The cloud ceiling had reportedly lowered to around 400 feet, with heavy rain reducing visibility to less than 2 miles at 10:30 a.m.,” Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations, told The Charlotte Observer.

He added, “Weather conditions are often a critical factor that investigators carefully review after a plane crash. It may take months to a year or longer for investigators to determine if the weather conditions contributed to the crash.”

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said he was “devastated” by the tragedy and remembered Biffle for his talent and generosity in using his plane for rescue missions in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. They also sought to help in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa in October.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track,” he continued.

“The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.”