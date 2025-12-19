Home Opinion Debt is robbing our joy

Dear Chuck,

My wife and I earn about $11,000/month combined, but with lots of student loan debt, our money is gone by the end of the month. I’m super frustrated that we are unable to save or get ahead. Something’s always coming up—causing us to overspend. It is depressing to be living paycheck to paycheck. We’ve tried many times but never seem to really make progress. Can you help us get out of this rut?

Frustrated with Our Finances

Dear Frustrated with Our Finances,

Yes, I can certainly help point you in the right direction. What immediately comes to mind is that you and your wife are better off than you may realize.

A change of perspective

First, acknowledge that income is not your problem. The median household income in 2024 was $83,730 annually, or around $7,000/month, according to the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement. Essentially, you are earning 57% more each month than the middle-income American.

Next, acknowledge that you need to deal with your student loan debt sooner rather than later. The Bible says that the “borrower is [a] servant to the lender” (Proverbs 22:7 KJV). My guess is that you may both have excessive student loans. Far too many young couples assume that they will take the long and slow approach to paying off those loans. I want to encourage you to make it a top priority to get debt-free. If you have other high-interest debt, use the Debt Avalanche method to prioritize the most expensive (highest interest rate) first.

Good money managers

To be effective managers of all God entrusts to us, we need to be guided by the manual He gave us. The Bible, His revealed, authoritative Word, is filled with financial principles that are for our good; but the freedom they promise cannot be experienced in full unless believed and obeyed, challenging though they may be.

Rich and poor alike can know the peace of God, who guides, strengthens, and disciplines us to rightly handle His money, as we meditate on His Word. Start by establishing a budget that will give you the ability to reach your financial goals.

A spending plan that works

Living on a budget requires habitual practice. Distractions may sidetrack you, but with the strength of the Lord and the accountability of a mentor or loving spouse, you can regain focus. Don’t get discouraged, but move forward trusting Paul’s words in 2 Timothy 1:7 (AMP):

“For God did not give us a spirit of timidity or cowardice or fear, but [He has given us a spirit] of power and of love and of sound judgment and personal discipline [abilities that result in a calm, well-balanced mind and self-control].”

A budget empowers us to reach our financial goals. It helps our money work for us, not the other way around. Rather than limiting our spending, it teaches us how to spend the right way. It is simply a plan to wisely spend the money we have. Since everything we have is a gift from God, we are not the owners. We are the managers of what He’s entrusted to us. A budget is a great tool to make sure we are faithful. This worksheet can get you started. More resources are available here.

If you’re planning to spend money, you need to know how much you have, where it needs to go, and how it needs to be allocated. Here are the simple steps to get you started:

Know your monthly income.

Know your monthly expenses.

Create your categories.

Compare income and expenses.

Implement the budget.

Plan and adjust.

Attack the student loan debt

Once you get your budget established, commit to paying off your student loan debt (and any other debt) as fast as possible. Reducing the principal will help reduce the overall interest cost of the debt.

Beware of scammers who promise to consolidate debt.

]Cut expenses and direct your savings toward paying extra on the debt. Hidden costs like streaming services, eating out, or entertainment should be curtailed.

Direct any windfalls, bonuses, or tax refunds toward debt repayment.

Earn extra income with a side gig that is dedicated solely to the debt elimination plan.

Sell items that you do not need and apply the money toward debt.

It will take time and discipline, but once you get momentum, you will have the joy of financial freedom and a new way of managing money to reach exciting financial goals.

Remember, Satan came to “steal and kill and destroy” (John 10:10 NIV). He wants to keep you feeling defeated and trapped in a vicious cycle of working and spending without freedom to give and serve as God intended. Never give up. Renew your mind and ask the Lord to help you every step of this journey.

If credit card debt is a financial burden that is also robbing you of joy, consider reaching out to Christian Credit Counselors. They are a trusted partner of Crown and can help you consolidate debt and get on the road to financial freedom.