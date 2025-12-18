Home Opinion What will Christmas 2025 look like for Christians in Nigeria?

As Christmas approaches in Nigeria, millions of Christians are preparing to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ which is a season traditionally marked by joyful worship, family reunions, feasts, and community gatherings. Unfortunately, this year’s celebration seems to carry a heavy weight of mourning, pain, fear and anxiety because the country is not a safe place for Christians.

Many Nigerian Christians are presently grappling with the pain and uncertainty of loved ones still in captivity due to ongoing violence and kidnappings across the country. Terrorists on Sunday, Dec. 14, killed four and abducted more than 20 worshipers after attacking the First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Ayetoro Kiri. This is the latest in the spate of church attacks and kidnappings of worshipers in Nigeria, at the time of this writing.

Nigeria continues to face persistent and deadly attacks against Christian communities from militant and bandit groups, including Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), armed Fulani militants, and Lakurawa bandits. These groups routinely target villages, schools, families, and congregations, often abducting Christians and holding them in camps. Unfortunately, no one can estimate the exact number of Christians killed and the number kidnapped this year in Nigeria because many of the killings and kidnappings are not reported, especially those that occur in remote communities.

Last week, the Nigerian government announced that it had rescued 100 children who were abducted from a Catholic boarding school last month and promised to secure the release of over 200 others and their 12 teachers who remain in captivity. What will Christmas look like for the parents of these children, as well as for these children held in captivity? “How can they sing the Lord's song in a strange land?” (Psalm 137: 4).

This Christmas will be a time of deep prayer and remembrance, rather than a celebration. Churches should include prayers for captives and victims of persecution in their Advent and Christmas services.

There should be community response and solidarity amid fears and uncertainty. Every Christian in his or her small way should try to reach out to these victims in a practical way during this season of joy. Afri-Mission & Evangelism Network, a faith‑based humanitarian and missions organization, is presently compiling names of displaced Christian families that fled into Nyanya, Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo and Karshi communities in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria to extend the arm of practical solidarity to them in this season of joy.



When one member of the body suffers, all should sympathize. Caring about Christians in Nigeria who face persecution in a time like this strengthens the bond of Christ.

No matter the situation, Nigerian Christians should not lose hope because we know Immanuel is with us. Our hearts might ache, our body might be in pain but our soul should rejoice in the Lord our God because:

“unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulders. And his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6, King James Bible).

This unshakable fact can bring inextinguishable light into any set of dark and hopeless circumstances. We should never forget that.