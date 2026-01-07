Home News Donnie McClurkin says he 'will be vindicated' after rape claims from former parishioner

Popular gospel singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin said recent claims of rape and sexual assault from a man who served as a personal assistant at his church are “contrived and untrue." Believing he “will be vindicated," he urged prayers for his accuser.

“Many of you are aware of the profane allegations of sexual assault/rape and coercion that have been recently lodged against me. I want to state clearly and unequivocally that these allegations are contrived and untrue!” the Grammy Award-winning “We Fall Down” singer, who has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, wrote in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.

“I understand the weight of such false claims, especially in our community rooted in faith, trust, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. And Sexual violence, in any form, is a real and painful reality for many and not to be used frivolously.”

McClurkin, 66, who built a ministry and church on his testimony of being delivered from a life of abuse and homosexuality, was accused in a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York last Friday of repeatedly sexually assaulting and raping 43-year-old Giuseppe Corletto beginning when the accuser was about 21.

In addition to being a former member of McClurkin’s Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, Corletto says he was also employed as McClurkin’s personal assistant when some of the alleged assaults occurred.

In his statement on Wednesday, McClurkin claimed that Corletto isn’t the "survivor" he presents himself to be.

“True Survivors deserve to be heard, protected, and supported! At the same time, the TRUTH matters! And the TRUTH has not been told! And though I know many have already formed their opinions based on initial belief and controversy as we are apt to do with something of this false nature … I ask that this community exercises patience and trust in God’s timing for the truth to fully come to light,” McClurkin said.

“I have always sought to conduct myself with integrity, transparency, godly care, and responsibility in the fulfillment of my Christian life and duties. This accusation of salacious engagement or ANY misconduct that harmed, exploited, or took advantage of anyone and misused my position, leadership, or influence in any way in these false accusations is emphatically untrue.”

In his lawsuit, Corletto claims he first attended McClurkin’s church in August 2003, when he was just 21, after reading the singer’s 2001 book, Eternal Victim, Eternal Victor. In the book, McClurkin shares his testimony about being delivered from homosexuality.

Corletto claims he sought out McClurkin’s ministry for “guidance” because he was “struggling with the acceptance of his sexuality in light of his religious beliefs.” The filing claims that Corletto became a target for grooming and predation by McClurkin and at least one other member of his team, who began making sexual advances within three weeks of Corletto starting to attend the church.

“After the service on or about August 3, 2003, plaintiff was brought to meet defendant MCCLURKIN, who prayed with him and assured him that defendant would help deliver him from homosexuality,” the lawsuit notes. “Shortly thereafter, one of defendant’s ministers, who confessed to plaintiff that he, too, was struggling with his homosexuality, began persistently contacting plaintiff, showing up to plaintiff’s home unannounced, and even making sexual advances toward plaintiff.”

Corletto said he considered leaving the church after the sexual advances until he was directly contacted by McClurkin, who reassured him that the harassing minister was being “dealt with” and that the sexual harassment was just a “test from God,” which he passed.

He subsequently developed a mentor-mentee relationship with McClurkin and was soon hired as the gospel star’s personal assistant.

The mentor-mentee relationship would later become confusing for the young Corletto. He claims McClurkin began groping his genitals “without his consent” during “‘pray the gay away’ spiritual sessions.”

“Plaintiff struggled to process these incidents of sexual abuse, as defendant was both his mentor and employer, making it difficult for him to speak out about the abuse he had suffered,” the lawsuit notes.

Corletto further alleged in graphic detail multiple instances over the next decade of McClurkin forcing him to engage in sexual acts against his will. These include an encounter at a hotel in Niagara Falls, New York, on June 28, 2013.

Corletto claims that after that incident, McClurkin wrote him an email apologizing for his behavior in which he described himself as “the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man.’”

“I want to apologize for all of my behavior that has been wrong and put you in a wrong place I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man’ ... pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship and close plutonic relationship with someone he wants looks to for help, guidance and spirituality,” McClurkin allegedly wrote in a copy of the email shared in the lawsuit.

“I was trying to go to a realm of sexuality that wasn't right and wasn't right FOR YOU~! (or me, for that matter). I feel so foul ... so stupid. I'm old enough to be your father and want to be something else to you. you [sic]don't have that desire for me and I shouldn't have it for you,” it continues. “I forced myself on you ... groping on you ... and when I think about it ... you never really touched me like that at all .... just wanted to sleep together and hug occasionally. … I am really embarrassed at how I am and how I acted.”

The lawsuit further states that Corletto returned to McClurkin's church in November 2015 to seek guidance while he "was experiencing mental health struggles," and he claims to have been assaulted again.

"Therein, Defendant MCCLURKIN engaged in further sexual misconduct against Plaintiff, taking advantage of Plaintiff’s vulnerability and currently fragile mental state," the lawsuit adds.

In his statement on Wednesday, McClurkin asked his more than 2 million Facebook followers to pray for him and his accuser while insisting he would be vindicated.

“My love for and walk with Christ means everything to me and is deeply sensitive and sacred. … I live to please Him ... which is why it is essential that the facts be established carefully, responsibly, and fairly. Although I have NOT yet been SERVED with the official legal complaint, I am proactively cooperating fully with the appropriate processes and will vigorously defend to the fullest against this defamatory and baseless lawsuit. I am confident that when the truth is fully known, I will be vindicated,” he said. “Please pray for the accuser, as well … seriously and sincerely! I thank everyone for their continued prayers, support, and faith. God bless you all.”

Responding to the question of why he is just now coming forward with his claims against McClurkin after more than two decades, Corletto said it was not until he found “communications” from 2013 that the “full scope of the situation became clear.”

“Seeking justice is a deeply personal and difficult journey. For many years, I carried the weight of my experiences in silence, focusing on my mental health and my life. It was only RECENTLY, upon the discovery of specific, documented communications from 2013, that the full scope of the situation became clear and the path to legal accountability became possible,” Corletto wrote on Facebook.

“The 'WHY NOW' is simple: the truth has its own timing. While I cannot discuss the specific details of the ongoing litigation at this time, I am standing firm in my truth and looking forward to the legal process bringing this matter to a just conclusion. I appreciate those who have offered their support and ask for respect and kindness and privacy if that's possible, as I focus on this journey toward healing and accountability.”