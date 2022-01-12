Recommended
Pakistani Christian man granted bail in blasphemy case after 4 years in prison
Planned Parenthood, ACLU attempt to block Ohio law requiring burial of aborted babies' remains
Pastor Tavner Smith announces time off to spend 'with God' after staffers quit
Promise Keepers leader denounces porn use: 'God didn't create you to be that way'
Preparing for the AI tsunami: Stages in civilization (part 2)
5 steps to living a more joy filled life
Abraham Accords pave way for previously unthinkable Arab-Israeli defense cooperation
Don’t let Biden off the hook for the disaster he left in Afghanistan
Relentlessly pursuing God’s will for your life
When inventors, scientists and surgeons trust God