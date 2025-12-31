Home News Comedian Jim Breuer warns against 'demonic' entertainment biz, claims 'Jesus saved my marriage'

Comedian Jim Breuer told a story on his faith-based podcast last week about how he believes Jesus Christ saved his marriage and offered him the opportunity to save a young woman from being swept up in the darkness of the entertainment industry.

"Long story short, my wife and I, we're having a tough time in the marriage," remembered Breuer, a Christian who was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1995 to 1998 and now has a podcast called "Funny How God Works."

"There's this little post office in Chester, New Jersey, and I pull down this side street, I pull around the corner, I park and I have it out with God. And I'm sobbing at this point, too," he said.

Breuer said he argued with God, entreating Him to remember that he had not abandoned himself to drug addiction and had given up a potentially lucrative career in show business for the sake of his family.

"If you exist, and I know you do — I know you do — I need you right now," Breuer said he told God. "I'm begging you, please. You have to come and intervene in this now. Please help save this marriage, please."

Breuer claimed that days later, he found his wife crying on the couch, who told him she had recently been approached by a woman in a coffee shop who invited her to her home to pray with her and her husband.

"She went, 'Jimmy, they prayed that I find goodness, and may God find love through me,'" said Breuer, who noted that was the last thing he was expecting her to say.

Breuer said his wife claimed to have experienced "an overwhelming love" in response to their prayer that she had never felt before. He said she began wanting to attend church with him and that their marriage began to mend despite occasional intense bickering.

Breuer also shared that, months later, he ran into a young woman at a camera store who recognized him from his work on SNL and made clear to him her intention to move to Los Angeles to make it big in the entertainment business.

When he realized how vulnerable she was willing to make herself toward someone she thought could help her career, Breuer said began feeling a paternal desire to protect her from what he described as a demonic industry.

"All I can think about is, like, if this kid goes to California, is she this excited over me? I'm a nobody. I'm not a producer. If you go out to LA, and you're putting yourself out that hard, these demonic monsters... can see you coming. This kid can't go down."

Breuer said he had a 45-minute conversation with the girl and explained how predators in the entertainment business will simply chew her up and discard her.

"I got so honest with her," he said. "Morality, I talked about people that I've known that got sucked up by this industry; drugs. I got so honest and real with her. By the time it was over, she was like, 'Wow, I never thought of that stuff.'"

"I went, 'No, nobody does. You need to know these things, because I'm telling you right now, I can tell you're willing to listen to anyone. And they will take advantage of you, and they will target you. Trust me.'"

Breuer concluded by revealing that he later met a woman who hugged him with tears in her eyes, thanking him for saving her daughter, who became devout after abandoning her desire to become famous in Hollywood. He later learned the woman was the mother of the girl he spoke to, and was also the woman who prayed with his wife and invoked God's help for his marriage.

"It's funny how God works," Breuer said.

Breuer has opened up in recent months regarding the spiritual evil he claims to have brushed up against during his time in the entertainment industry, which he said ultimately destroyed some of his friends.

In December, Breuer relayed during an interview that the most "demonic" episode he remembers manifested in the callousness that was shown toward his fellow SNL cast member Chris Farley during the final weeks of his life, before he died at age 33 of a predictable drug overdose in 1997.

Breuer said many people mistakenly think the demonic always presents itself in overtly violent ways, but noted evil often manifests in the lusts that are commonplace in people who try to find their value in fame and money.

"It's more of the lack of humanity and the disconnection of a morality and a spiritual existence, and how it's broken down," he said. "That, to me, is demonic, and I'll give you an explanation. And listen, people become adults, but entertainers or anyone that wants to make it big, they're all susceptible to 'offers' [to] become bigger."

"Until you understand the power of that lust to be better; that greed, that ego to much bigger than anyone else, you will never understand how easy... It's almost like a possession, I'll say that."

Breuer remembered that despite his successful career and millions of dollars, Farley struggled with low self-esteem, which he argued was taken advantage of by those around him who enabled his addictions.

"Am I funny, or am I just the fat, stupid guy?" Breuer remembered Farley asking him on the phone alone from the bathroom of a party one night, shortly before he died.

Breuer also remembered being shocked that nobody said anything when a blood clot fell out of Farley's nose in front of the SNL cast during a table reading, and he expressed regret that he never said anything himself. He said he tried in vain to contact Farley during the last days of his life after he felt God pressing him to do so, and that he is still haunted by the fact he failed to reach him.

In 2021, Breuer told Joe Rogan that he decided to walk away from show business when he came to understand that SNL and the rat race of the entertainment business was spiritually destroying him. He said his wife encouraged him to quit when he was abusing marijuana every day to numb himself from the misery, which he said enraged him until he realized she was right.

"Toward the end, it made me such a dark human being," he said.