James Dobson, colleagues pen scathing letter accusing Biden of 'agenda to deconstruct' America

Evangelical Christian author and psychologist Dr. James Dobson and two of his colleagues at the Colorado-based Dr. James Dobson Family Institute penned an open letter to President Joe Biden this week rebuking him for policies they argue are "irrevocably damaging the country."

The letter asserts that despite Biden's repeatedly stated intention to unite the country after Donald Trump's contentious presidency, his administration and its allies have instead "indisputably divided the country."

The correspondence was signed by the 88-year-old Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family who for years was one of the most prominent figures in the Evangelical movement; Dr. James Dobson Family Institute President Joe Waresak; and Gary Bauer, a longtime conservative Christian political activist who serves as the organization's senior vice president of public policy.

According to a press release, the letter is open for any member of the public to sign and has garnered at least 10,000 signatures as of Monday.

"You and your most dedicated allies in Congress regularly demonize and dehumanize anyone who holds Judeo-Christian or conservative values, as well as anyone who dares to resist your agenda to deconstruct the morals, laws, and freedoms that have sustained our great Republic," they wrote.

Replete with 30 footnotes linking to relevant news articles, the letter lays out 11 specific policies that the three believe are "irrevocably damaging the country" and "systematically destroying the hopes and dreams of the American people."

Presented as a foremost concern, they say, is the Biden administration's alleged weaponizing of the federal justice system against its political and ideological enemies, including former President Donald Trump. They likened it to the tactics of a communist regime.

"The lawfare your allies have waged against former President Donald Trump is reminiscent of a Soviet show trial, not our constitutional Republic," they wrote. "As a result, America is quickly losing its moral credibility to promote freedom and democracy abroad."

They cited alleged assaults against the Bill of Rights, especially the First Amendment's right to the free exercise of religion, which they suggest is at odds with the ideological goals of the current administration when religious beliefs happen to intersect with abortion access or the LGBT agenda.

"Your agencies are issuing multiple regulations, directives, and mandates that are restricting the religious conscience rights of citizens and faith-based institutions," the letter read, adding how the FBI labeled some radical traditionalist Roman Catholics as domestic terrorists while infiltrating and spying on their churches.

The Internal Revenue Service has also been criticized for its treatment of Christian conservative organizations, they noted.

The letter criticized Biden and his allies for defying the U.S. Supreme Court on issues like student loan forgiveness while targeting individual conservative-leaning justices with rhetoric that could put them at "physical risk."

Dobson and his colleagues go on to chastise the administration's handling of the massive influx of illegal immigration at the southern border, for amplifying racial divisions, policies that hurt the economy by worsening inflation, demanding trans-identified males be allowed in women's sports and spaces, and alienating Israel by interfering in their war against Hamas.

Parental rights and the sanctity of life are also out the window under Biden, the letter suggested, noting how the U.S. Department of Justice has thrown elderly pro-life protesting grandmothers in jail and labeled parents protesting at school board meetings as potential terrorists.

The letter also accused the Biden administration of demoralizing law enforcement amid an unprecedented crime surge, which makes "all American citizens less safe, particularly in the minority communities you claim to care about."

The letter highlights what it characterized as the widespread corruption and harm caused by rampant radical LGBT ideology, which Dobson and his colleagues suggest has weakened many American institutions as it has seeped into education, healthcare, the justice system and the increasingly "woke" military.

"Your support for radical surgeries and powerful chemical treatments for children is destroying lives," the three activists wrote. "Even as other countries stop the 'gender-affirming' treatment of drugs and surgeries of minors due to recent medical research, you and your administration continue to promote it recklessly."

As for military policy, the letter accuses the commander-in-chief of placing "wokeness before the safety of Americans" through its promotion of sexuality, gender and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Biden has faced widespread calls from within the Democratic Party to step aside amid cratering approval ratings, especially after debate performance against Trump last month that some Democrats consider disastrous.

Biden often appeared to struggle during the debate to maintain his train of thought while staring vacantly and slack-jawed into the distance.

Biden defended his fitness for office in a press conference on Thursday, saying he is "the most qualified person to run for president." Biden claimed to have taken three "significant and intense neurological exams," with the most recent one being in February.

"They say I'm in good shape," Biden said of his doctors, according to NBC News.