6 reactions to the Trump Jan. 6 indictment: 'Political persecution' or 'important reminder'?

A federal grand jury assembled in Washington indicted former President Donald Trump on four counts related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, drawing varied reactions from his 2024 presidential election opponents.

The grand jury charged the 77-year-old former president with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The document outlining the charges against the former president contends that Trump's rhetoric suggesting widespread voter fraud led to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was seeking to certify the results of President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

The events of Jan. 6 led to a second impeachment attempt against Trump that extended into the early days of his post-presidency. Congress ultimately failed to secure the votes necessary to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection.

Two and a half years later, Trump is currently the frontrunner in the race to secure the Republican nomination for president in 2024, with the RealClearPolitics average of polls examining voters' intentions in the Republican presidential primaries showing Trump with 53.9% support.

Trump's rivals challenging him for the Republican nomination as well as legal experts and top Democrats have weighed in on his latest indictment.

The following pages highlight six reactions to the latest Trump indictment.

