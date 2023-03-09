4 things to know about the Jan. 6 footage released by Tucker Carlson

Security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol aired by Fox News' Tucker Carlson this week has raised questions about the validity of the rhetoric that followed the events of that day as critics on both sides of the aisle are pushing back on Carlson's conclusions.

Democrats and the mainstream media have tried to portray the Jan. 6 riot as a violent insurrection orchestrated with the help of former President Donald Trump and an attempt to overthrow the duly elected government. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believes it was the "worst attack on our Constitution since the Civil War."

The events of that day led to the second impeachment of the former president, which continued into his post-presidency, and caused many Americans who participated in a protest against the certification of the electoral votes of the 2020 presidential election to face federal charges and detention.

Some attendees of a pro-Trump rally protesting the counting of the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election traveled from a rally on the National Mall to the U.S. Capitol, where organizers had secured a permit to hold a rally on Capitol grounds.

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to investigate the riot, consisting of Democrats and two Republicans who are outspoken critics of the former president, submitted a criminal referral for Trump to the U.S. Department of Justice at the end of last year.

As the Jan. 6 riot continues to have implications for American politics more than two years later, the office of newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., released "thousands of hours of surveillance video" to Fox News three weeks ago.

Carlson, who acknowledged that some of the individuals present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were "hooligans" who "committed vandalism," began airing the video footage in question on his program "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday. He said his "producers had unfettered access to the Capitol's surveillance video."

The following pages highlight four things to know about the video footage and the fallout from its release.

