Kristi Noem urges illegal immigrants to self-deport with $3K bonus or risk deportation, never returning to the US

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering a $3,000 stipend to Illegal immigrants who voluntarily leave the United States through self-deportation by the end of the year.

The agency announced in a press release on Monday that, in addition to the $3,000 stipend, those who sign up to self-deport through the rebranded CBP Home app by Dec. 31 will receive a free flight to their country of origin.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally — offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” Noem added.

Those in the country unlawfully can self-deport through the CBP Home app by entering their information.

The DHS warned, however, that illegal immigrants who do not take advantage of the monetary incentive will instead be “arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States.”

The monetary incentive offered by the U.S. government during the Christmas season is triple the amount that the Trump administration initially offered to incentivize illegal immigrants to self-deport.

The $3,000 offer is available only to those who register for self-deportation by the deadline, according to DHS.

According to CBS News, the DHS said that illegal immigrants who self-deport now will be deprioritized for arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Under the Biden administration, illegal immigrants used what was then known as the CBP One app to schedule asylum appointments. As part of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, migrants are encouraged to use the remodeled app — the CBP Home app — to leave the country.

In a Dec. 10 press release, the DHS said that the Trump administration had achieved “historic progress in securing the homeland,” announcing that more than 2.5 million illegal immigrants had been deported. This number included over 605,000 people the DHS removed through enforcement operations, as well as 1.9 million who have voluntarily self-deported since January.