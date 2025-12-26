Home News 72% of Americans, most Republicans say Trump's Reiner post 'inappropriate': YouGov

More than two-thirds of Americans and most Republicans believe that President Donald Trump’s post about the death of Rob Reiner was “inappropriate,” according to a recent survey.

YouGov posted the results of its polling of 1,107 American adults, in which 72% said they believe Trump’s post about Reiner was “inappropriate,” while 17% said they thought it was “appropriate.”

Broken down by party, 55% of Republicans said the post was inappropriate, while 90% of Democrats said the same. Of Republicans who did not identify as “MAGA,” 66% disapproved of the post while 19% approved of it.

Read: The Rob Reiner tragedy: How should Christians respond?

Respondents who identified as “MAGA Republicans” were more divided, with 45% calling it inappropriate, 43% calling it appropriate, and 13% not being sure.

While nearly three-quarters of Americans found Trump’s response to Reiner’s death inappropriate, 89% of respondents considered U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s response to Reiner’s death appropriate, while 84% considered California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response appropriate.

Famed director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found murdered at their home in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was charged with their deaths.

A longtime supporter of numerous progressive causes and Democratic candidates, Reiner was known to be a longtime critic of Trump.

Trump garnered considerable backlash for a post on Truth Social in response to the news of Reiner’s murder, with the president focusing on Reiner’s criticism of his policies.

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME," Trump posted.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Many liberals and conservatives denounced the statement, among them Southern Baptist Convention figure and Christian Post Executive Editor Dr. Richard Land.

Land labeled Trump's remarks as "insensitive and untimely in a moment like this," and urged prayer for Reiner's family as they handle this "unimaginable” experience.

"We need to be praying for the people involved and praying for other families who are facing similar crises in their lives, and reaffirming our commitment to trying to limit this terrible scourge of drugs that is devastating so many of our American youth," said Land.