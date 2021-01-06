Trump supporters storm US Capitol, tear gas deployed; DC mayor issues curfew Trump supporters storm US Capitol, tear gas deployed; DC mayor issues curfew

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers in both chambers were set to count votes from the Electoral College and likely solidify Joe Biden’s election victory.

According to reports, throngs of Trump supporters pushed through barriers established along the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol causing a suspension in the electoral vote count and a lockdown in the Capitol.

The Washington Post reports that some of the protesters slipped past Capitol Hill Police and entered the building where the important vote count was taking place.

Inside the Capitol Building, there was a standoff between police and protestors. One person was confirmed shot inside the Capitol, paramedics told local media.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., confirmed in an interview with Fox News that shots had been fired inside the building.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Video posted online shows scenes in which protestors outside clashed with police, with each side spraying each other with what appears to be pepper spray.

President Donald Trump, who has maintained that targeted voter fraud compromised the 2020 election results and furthered the idea that the election was stolen from him, took to Twitter just after 2:30 p.m. to urge supporters to “support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement.”

“They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” the president tweeted.

Just after 3 p.m., Trump again urged supporters at the Capitol to stay peaceful.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” he wrote.

According to CNN, hundreds of protestors pushed past the barriers surrounding the U.S. Capitol after 1 p.m., where they clashed with officers. About an hour-and-a-half later, some protestors made it into the Capitol Building.

Shortly after, the doors to the House and Senate chambers were locked and the House floor was eventually evacuated.

Local radio news outlet WTOP reports that members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to wear gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a curfew of 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District,” the mayor’s office announced in a statement.

Even though Trump has asserted that voter fraud compromised the election, all 50 states have certified the results of the elections in their states.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. attended by thousands of supporters in which he repeated claims of voter fraud. After the rally, supporters made their way to the Capitol grounds as part of a “Save America March.”

Some Capitol Hill Police officers were reportedly injured in the clashes with demonstrators and evacuated.

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. that at Trump’s discretion, the National Guard has been deployed along with other federal protective services.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said on Twitter that he will send members of the Virginia National Guard as well as 200 Virginia State Troopers to assist in the chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit