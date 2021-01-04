‘Criminal intent’ or ‘honest accounting’? 4 important things about Trump phone call over Georgia election ‘Criminal intent’ or ‘honest accounting’? 4 important things about Trump phone call over Georgia election

The Washington Post recently reported on a phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the results of the state election.

According to the audio and transcript that the newspaper published on Sunday, Trump talked with Raffensperger about the vote in Georgia, claiming that he actually won the state.

Trump cited various claims that there was widespread fraud in Georgia, as well as other states, and that, as a result, he was the actual winner of the presidential election.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” said Trump, according to the transcript.

“And flipping the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, this is — it’s a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it. If it was a mistake, I don’t know. A lot of people think it wasn’t a mistake.”

Here are four important things about The Washington Post report, including Georgia officials denying Trump’s claims and the debate over his words constituting criminal behavior.