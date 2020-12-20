Franklin Graham: ‘I tend to believe’ President Trump when he says election was rigged, stolen ‘Pray for our nation — that we will get through this, and for God’s will be done’ Franklin Graham: ‘I tend to believe’ President Trump when he says election was rigged, stolen

Evangelist Franklin Graham, who has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, said he tends to believe the president when he says the 2020 presidential election has been rigged or stolen because Trump “has a track record of being right.”

“In 2016, Donald J. Trump told the American people that the government was spying on him. The media said that he was paranoid. The Obama administration and the Democrats said that this was an absolute lie and that Donald Trump was not fit to be president, only for us to find out later that the U.S. government did spy on Donald Trump, and what he had said was in fact true,” wrote Graham on his Facebook page Saturday.



On Jan. 19, 2017, The New York Times first reported on the wiretaps in a print article that ran with the headline: "Wiretapped Data Used in Inquiry of Trump Aides."

Last November, Trump accused the previous Obama administration of spying on his 2016 presidential campaign.

“You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion. I said it a long time ago,” Trump told Fox News at the time. “Remember, when I put out a tweet and I talked about, they’re wiretapping, in quotes, meeting, modern-day version of whatever wiretapping may be. And all hell broke loose. You know, who would have thought.”

Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, added that Trump remained under investigation for two years based on false allegations of collusion with the Russians.



“The President said there was no collusion, but night after night, the media and the Democrats said there was collusion. After an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it turned out to be false — there was no collusion. President Trump was right again,” he writes.

Trump and his campaign members, business partners, administration nominees, and family members were subjected to intense scrutiny and gave hours of testimony before members of Congress during the investigation.

Graham continued by noting that Democrats in the House impeached the president (but their efforts failed in the Senate) over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asked him to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Bidens' dealings in Ukraine.



“The President has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016,” he added.

Graham concluded by saying that when Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, “I tend to believe him.” Trump, he explains, “has a track record of being right. Pray for President Trump, pray for Joe Biden, and pray for our nation — that we will get through this, and for God’s will be done."

Last Monday, the Electoral College voted to cement President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election, CNBC reported. The RNC, Trump campaign, Texas, along with seven other Republican-led states, and individuals have all filed lawsuits in federal and state courts seeking to nullify the election results due to alleged irregularities in six states.



The Electoral College delegates confirmed the Nov. 3 election results, in which Biden won with 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to win.

“The Electoral College votes which occurred today reflect the fact that even in the face of a public health crisis unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes, the people voted,” said Biden in remarks emailed out to supporters. “They voted in record numbers. ..."



More votes were counted in the 2020 presidential election than any other in U.S. history. Biden got over 80 million votes, the most votes for any presidential candidate, to Trump’s 74 million, the second-most votes in an election. Their totals also broke the record of votes cast for former President Barack Obama, who received 69.5 million votes in 2008.

IN response to the Electoral College vote last Monday, Graham said on Facebook: “I am grateful — grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation.”



He went on to say that he believed “President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world.”



Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler Jr., who did not vote for Trump in 2016 but later supported him in 2020, expressed disappointment with the result, saying Biden “is now the president-elect of the United States.”

“It is no secret that I was disappointed in the way that the election turned out,” said Mohler. “I did not want Joe Biden to be elected president of the United States, but he is now the president-elect.”



Trump has said Biden will be an “illegitimate President.”

