Christian teen film 'Identity Crisis' explores faith, identity in social media-driven world

In a culture where social media and societal pressures shape a young person's identity more than biblical truths, the new film "Identity Crisis" explores deeper questions of self-worth, faith and divine creation.

The film, directed by Shari Rigby ("October Baby") and starring Finn Roberts, Maria Canals-Barrera, Scout Lepore, Sophia Lepore and Laura Leigh Turner, follows Madison Montgomery, a brilliant but introverted science student who accidentally creates a clone of herself, causing her world to turn upside down. However, she soon learns that her clone can help her break out of her shell and embrace a different side of her personality.

Canals-Barrera, known for her role as Theresa Russo on the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place, plays Dr. Angela Harris, a faith-informed scientist who helps her students navigate the concept of identity and its relationship with divine creation.

"One of the things I appreciated about this film is that Dr. Harris logically explains how science complements faith," the actress told The Christian Post. "She is comfortable asking questions and guiding her students toward the truth without compromise or fear. It was refreshing to play a character who isn't afraid to explore the big questions."

A mother herself, Canals-Barrera noted that with the rise of social media, the pressure to conform to unrealistic standards and follow trends, some problematic, is growing.

"I've seen what social media can do, especially to young people still finding their way. It can make you feel like you're not good enough or not living the life you're supposed to live. 'Identity Crisis' encourages young people to define themselves based on their faith and not be swayed by the ever-changing trends," she said.

Though a family-friendly film, "Identity Crisis" tackles the themes of loneliness and depression, issues that many young people face today. A 2023 Gallup study found that the percentage of U.S. adults who report having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetime has reached 29%, nearly 10 percentage points higher than in 2015.

"There's a scene in the film where I tell Madison, the lead character, about the simplicity of letting God love us," Canals-Barrera said. "It sounds so simple, but it's hard for many to understand that kind of unconditional love, especially if they've faced pain or rejection. I hope young people take away the message that they are not alone and that seeking the truth is always worth it."

"Identity Crisis" doesn't shy away from discussing the ethical implications of scientific advancements, especially in cloning and genetic engineering.

Canals-Barrera's character raises essential questions about playing God and the consequences of tampering with human genetics. Her performance in the film earned her a nomination at the Christian International Festival, highlighting the impact of "Identity Crisis."

"Perfection is subjective, and trying to achieve it can lead to dangerous consequences. The movie explores these ethical questions and reminds us that we are not the authors of right and wrong," she said.

"It's a topical issue, and the movie addresses it in a fun and entertaining way without overcomplicating things. It resonates with viewers because it speaks to their experiences and concerns."

The actress emphasized the importance of seeking the truth, both scientifically and spiritually, in a society increasingly devoid of moral absolutes.

"The beauty of 'Identity Crisis' is that it encourages us to ask the big questions and have the courage to seek answers, even if they're uncomfortable. It's a message that I believe will resonate with audiences of all ages," she said.

Rigby, who starred in "Overcomer" and leads the ministry The Women in My World, previously told CP how, after entering Hollywood as a young woman, she soon developed a passion for helping women find their identity and purpose in Christ.

"At first, I came here going, 'Oh, my gosh, I'm going to be a huge movie star. It's all about movies, I'm going to be a movie star, I'm going to have massive success,'" she recalled. "I had this whole vision of what it was going to look like. All of a sudden, God was like, 'No, you're here for my women. Like, get it in your head, I'm a God of relationship. Go back to your Bible and start looking at when I give my disciples their instructions. I didn't tell them to go out and get famous and get rich and do those things. I told them to go out and serve my people and tell them that the Kingdom is at hand.'

"That was a point in time where not only was I hoping to pour into women, but they were also pouring into me. So we started to really go through the study of identity and whose we are and who God is and who He says He is and the promises of Him and identifying with how we are built."

"Identity Crisis" is one of several recent faith-based films tackling the ethics of scientific advances. "Someone Like You," the latest film from Karen Kingsbury, delves into sensitive topics such as IVF and embryo adoption.

The author told CP she wants to foster a conversation about the broader societal and ethical considerations surrounding IVF practices, advocating for a more regulated approach to the creation of embryos.

"Science has raised questions that only God can answer," Kingsbury told CP. "We're in that place; we're living in it, and it gets more so that way all the time.