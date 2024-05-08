Home News Mica Miller bought gun, told police ‘I’m about to kill myself’ in 911 call

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina presented a detailed report of “clear and compelling” evidence Tuesday showing that Mica Miller took her own life, including a 911 call in which she told a dispatcher, “I’m about to kill myself, and I just want my family to know where to find me.”

“First, let me say on behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that our sincere condolences are being sent to the family and friends of Mica Miller,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a media release on Tuesday.

“This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond. I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigative Team,” he explained while adding that “rumors and conspiracy theories” had muddied the narrative of what happened to Mica Miller since her husband, Pastor John-Paul Miller of Solid Rock at Market Common in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, told his congregation that she had died by suicide on April 27.

“Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it’s not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred,” Wilkins said.

“There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life.”

Wilkins said at approximately 2:54 p.m. on April 27, Mica Miller called the Robeson County E911 dispatcher and revealed she was about to kill herself and just wanted her family to know where to find her body. She then hung up.

Police traced the call to the Lumber River State Park in Orrum, North Carolina, where they searched for Miller with the help of a drone. They found her black Honda Accord and inside they found a Sig Sauer gun case in the passenger seat of the vehicle and a box of ammunition in the center console of the vehicle. A receipt inside the vehicle showed that the gun was purchased from a pawn shop that same day.

As investigators kept searching for Miller, they noted that “an individual who had found a bag near the water edge with an identification belonging to Miller” also “stated that he heard someone crying and a gunshot while he was fishing.”

Miller’s body was eventually found in the river. Other belongings including her phone were found. A search of the phone of the late pastor’s wife shows she searched on Google for “national parks near me.”

“The investigation also revealed that Miller and her estranged husband (John-Paul Miller) had been separated and were involved in the legal system. This information led to the investigators confirming the whereabouts of Miller and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with. Investigators were able to confirm that both individuals were not in North Carolina on the night before and the day of the Miller’s death,” the release said.

Just hours after her body was found, Pastor Miller announced to his congregation in a viral video that his wife died by suicide even though investigators had not yet confirmed an official cause of death. Pastor Miller’s decision to preach before making the announcement and the manner in which he relayed the news led some to speculate online that his wife had been murdered.

In an interview with The Christian Post, however, Pastor Miller explained that his late wife was diagnosed with “bipolar II, schizophrenic and dependent personality disorder” in 2017 and he had been trying to manage it with lithium and significant support since then. He said that as long as she took her medication, his wife would be fine. Mica, however, had a roller coaster relationship with her treatment regime.

He alleged she would complain how the medication would make her gain weight or cause her to slur. And earlier this year, the wife of a well-meaning pastor friend who had no understanding of mental illness offered to pray and believe that Mica Miller’s mental illness would go away. That incident, he said, stuck with Mica and she started to believe that she no longer needed the medication.

“I took care of her through every time she went to the mental institute. I took care of her every time she stopped taking her lithium. I would never expose this stuff [about] her if I didn't have to now, but every time she tried to kill herself, I would be there. I would literally sometimes pick her up physically put her in the truck, take her to the [hospital],” Miller said with a slight crack in his voice.

The pastor said he took his wife to probate court a few weeks ago to get her hospitalized, but the court stated that she wasn’t a danger to others so she could not be forced.

“Nobody believed me when I told them that she was having a psychotic break. She would have never left. She would have never done what she did. They wouldn't believe me. I have 48 text messages that I sent out saying she needs her lithium; somebody help me please. And no one believed me,” the grieving pastor said.

“Everybody thought I was a demon for trying to take her to probate court and get her put in a hospital. I told her family, I have text messages, over and over, I told her family she needs her medicine. They told me I'm crazy. She doesn't need any medicines. I text messaged her, but they sent her saying, it makes you fat or it makes you slur. Or you shouldn't take your meds, or you just need something holistic, you don't need what the doctors say.”