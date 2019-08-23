‘Overcomer’ movie brings hope to a generation searching for worth

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

“Overcomer,” the latest film created by brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick, is now showing in theaters nationwide, so grab your Kleenex and a journal to take notes because you’ll need them.

Following the Kendrick brothers' No. 1 box office hit “War Room,” the faith-based film "Overcomer" tells the story of a cross country runner who's pushing her limits on a journey that leads her toward self-discovery in God.

The drama features several strong female lead characters played by Priscilla Shirer ("War Room"), Shari Rigby ("October Baby") and newcomer Aryn Wright-Thompson.

The inspiring flick also stars Alex Kendrick as coach John Harrison, a Christian man who places his stock in his accomplishments until he can’t anymore. Alex also served as director and co-writer of the movie alongside his brother, Stephen.

The film does not shy away from the brothers' overt Christian message. At times it can feel a bit preachy, to some, and features an intimate scene where the sinner's prayer is spoken. But the heart of the message in “Overcomer” will reach viewers at their core, just as their past films have done for audiences.

Along with exceptional acting, "Overcomer” features stunning performances from Wright-Thompson who plays the lead actress as Hannah; Shirer, who plays her sassy principal and mentor; actor Cameron Arnett, who plays an absentee father seeking redemption; and Rigby, who brings a style that will appeal to a broader audience.

The premise of the family-oriented film centers around Ephesian 1 and 2 of the Bible, which focuses on identity, a theme many people are struggling with.

“Overcomer” touches on learning how to pray, how to know God, how to speak God’s truth over one's life, and discusses other topics on faith that will leave audiences wishing they could pull out their phones to take notes while in a dark movie theater. Take a journal with you; you won’t regret it.

Two quotes from the film that stood out to this reporter are: "Your identity will be tied to whatever you give your heart to;" and "What have you allowed to define you?"

"Overcomer" has some funny moments, shocking moments, and a lot of emotional moments. But ultimately, it's a reminder of the importance of declaring God’s truth over one’s life. It will also help viewers reflect on whether they are prone to run toward God or away from God during life’s challenges.

"Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison (Kendrick) when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy (Rigby), meet an aspiring athlete (Wright-Thompson) who's pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year," the film's synopsis reads.

The Kendrick brothers are known for the Christian films "Fireproof," "Courageous" and the box office hit "War Room."

For more information on "Overcomer," follow the movie on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at Overcomer Movie.