Reformed convict asks why adult-themed books denied to Texas inmates are available in school libraries

Why are explicit books and other materials denied to prisoners available to children in school libraries?

That’s the question asked by David Stokely, a former Texas inmate who is highlighting what he calls a glaring hypocrisy in access to reading materials in public institutions.

Stokely, who served 10 years in prison before undergoing a profound personal transformation through faith, now leads a Houston-area Christian ministry called WREKTIFIED focused on mentoring at-risk youth and steering them away from the paths that led to his own incarceration.

In a Jan. 4 interview with “Real Texans” host Michael Quinn Sullivan of conservative nonprofit Texas Scorecard, Stokely expressed shock upon discovering the content in certain school library books he says are far more graphic than items routinely rejected for inmates under Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) policies.

Stokely explained that while incarcerated, he and fellow inmates had books rejected for even minor sexually suggestive content, such as "just a woman in her underwear, not even sexually."

In contrast, he said the school books in question contain detailed descriptions inappropriate for children. His ministry team cross-referenced lists of challenged school books with TDCJ's prohibited materials list — reported to include over 10,000 titles denied to prisoners for violating rules on graphic sexual content — and found that "pretty much all of them wouldn't be allowed."

“When you read these books that they have in these schools, it goes into detail that kids shouldn't be reading. So I pointed out, I said, ‘Listen, these books would not be allowed in prison,’” he said. “So we began to send our list of books to TDCJ and say, ‘Alright, show us which ones would not be allowed.’ Well, pretty much all of them wouldn't be allowed.”

This comparison, Stokely argues, exposed an illogical double standard: adults convicted of serious crimes are shielded from such content, while young students are not.

"So you're saying that it's not OK for these inmates, right, that are adults that committed all these horrible crimes, right, to not read this stuff. But it's OK for this 8-year-old to read it? And that just didn't make sense,” he said. “And so, that's why you're seeing a lot of wins now from that being pointed out, with these books being removed.”

House Bill 900, also known as the READER Act, was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023 to regulate the library materials sold to or included in public school libraries, including any content identified as "sexually explicit material.” A federal judge in October 2025 ruled the READER Act unconstitutional.

Stokely recounted how the issue came to his attention through videos of parents and advocates challenging school boards, drawing him in because of what he called his "heart for kids." As a father of two adult daughters, Stokely said he would demand answers if either of them had brought home one of these books from school.

“... I was just thinking about when they were young and had one of them brought one of these books home, my blood pressure would have been through the roof and somebody would have been answering for that,” he said.

After sharing his testimony in the interview, Stokely talked about his upbringing in the southeast Houston area amid challenging circumstances — a young single mother, absent father, cultural pressures and early involvement in drug dealing — which he says statistically stacked the odds against him. After a decade in prison, he credits true change not to the system itself, but to personal exhaustion with his old life paired with "a divine appointment with Jesus."

Inspired by Romans 5:10 and symbolizing a life "wrecked" before Christ finished the work, Stokely said he founded WREKTIFIED while still incarcerated, and now partners with Eyes on Me, Inc. to offer at-risk youth practical skills in plumbing, electrical, auto repair and other trades, along with creative outlets and mentorship rooted in the Christian faith.