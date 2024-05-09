Home Opinion Why we need to train our children from a young age

Whether we believe it or not, every Christian parent is presently in a battle with the devil over the souls of his or her children. The devil has come in full force to attack Christian homes to take our children captive.

The culture and social media influences are now playing more significant roles in shaping our children's character than parents. We need to ensure that our children are rooted in the things of God. Praying that the devil does not take advantage of our children is needed but teaching them to become zealous for the things of God is imperative. Just bringing our children to church is no longer enough. We need to take the battle to the gate of the devil by recruiting our children into God's workforce.

In 2020, I was tasked with recruiting children into Young Missionaries Club in Nigeria. My initial objective was to train them to carry out missionary work when they grow up. I now realize that this club, like any other club, can influence and shape the character of these children. My ministry, Afri-mission and Evangelism Network, has partnered with schools and communities to recruit children into YMC, teaching them about missionary heroes, and aiding them to become better witnesses for Christ and His Gospel. If the devil has vowed to destroy our children, we must be ready to go the extra mile to help our children, as early as possible, to do damage to the kingdom of darkness.

“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6). Christian parents should be determined to help their children fulfill their God-given destiny on earth by teaching and directing them early enough to become instruments in the hands of God. It is important to note that missionary work is not an option to be chosen among other professions by Christians and their children; it is an invitation that God has given to every Christian to partner with Him in the mandate of the Great Commission. “Go ye into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15).

This mandate is a call to duty to be God’s ambassador wherever we find ourselves. Children taking missionary responsibility at an early age can stand firm and not bow to peer pressure. Some of our young missionaries are attempting great things for God in evangelism and missions.

This is not just time to pray for our children — we must keep them busy with the service of God lest the enemy destroys them.