Home News Drag nun troupe hosts annual 'Hunky Jesus' costume contest featuring kids' activities

A self-described "leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns" marked its 45th anniversary Sunday by throwing a bash that included costume contests mocking Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

The San Francisco-based Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) celebrated Easter in Mission Dolores Park, where thousands gathered to attend its "45 Years of Hop(e)" event, which culminated in a "Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary" contest, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Many of the activities at the event were designed for children, such as Easter egg drop, a visit with the Easter bunny, relay races, storybook readings and free youth dental screenings, according to the outlet.

The winner of this year's "Hunky Jesus" pageant is "Jesus Ken," a man clad in his underwear who was being crucified inside a Barbie-themed box that made a crude innuendo to a sex act and genital size.

On the back, the box was also decked out with a vulgar poem mocking God the Father and referencing "plastic piety," as noted in a photo published by SFist.

The other finalists in the contest included "Trailer Trash Jesus," "Golden Shower Jesus" and "Disco Ball Jesus." Drag queens Honey Mahogany and Sister Roma, who hosted the main event, repeatedly made irreverent remarks throughout the show, at one time asking: "Is it wrong that I'm attracted to 'Trailer Trash Jesus?'"

Winners from last year's "Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary" contest also appeared during the competition, with the former "Haus of Jesus" dance troupe performing a pro-Palestinian dance titled "From the River to the Sea," according to SFist.

"Free Choice Mary," who won the "Foxy Mary" part of the contest last year, showed up wearing indecent Marian garb and promoting abortion.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco, spoke at the event and posted favorably about it on social media.

"The Hunky Jesus & Foxy Mary contest in Dolores Park is always so inspiring & fun," wrote Wiener.

In 2023, Wiener invited Sister Roma to be honored on the floor of the state Senate after the drag troupe was uninvited and then reinvited to a pride event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles amid backlash and accusations of anti-Christian bigotry.

At the time, Weiner said he chose to honor Sister Roma because "we should celebrate leaders who serve their community even in the face of hate and abuse."

SPI, which was founded on Easter Sunday in 1979, has repeatedly stoked national outrage in recent years for events that many consider vulgar and blasphemous, such as referring to Jesus Christ as the "Condom Savior," mocking the Crucifixion as a stripper-style pole dance and reportedly carrying a 20-foot replica of a penis.

Sunday's event likewise drew backlash on social media, with some accusing the group of stepping over the line again.

"I am disturbed beyond belief. But not shocked," tweeted Sophia Lorey, outreach director for the Christian conservative advocacy group California Family Council (CFC).

Lorey blasted the group as "a complete mockery of Christianity" and quoted Galatians 6:7-8: "Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life."

The group — which includes members with vulgar names — offered an apology after a member was arrested last year for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in public for more than an hour.

SPI's website claims that they "have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity, and spiritual enlightenment."

"We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit," the website added.

The 45th annual "Hunky Jesus" event occurred on the same day that President Joe Biden proclaimed as "Trans Day of Visibility."