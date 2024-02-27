Home News School musical director, anti-Christian drag troupe member arrested on child porn charges Ex-choreographer, member of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and same-sex partner reportedly abused adopted son

A former Wisconsin human resources director and member of an anti-Christian drag troupe has been arrested on child pornography and sexual exploitation charges after he and his husband reportedly abused their adopted son.

Adam Westbrook, 34, of Neenah, about 40 miles southwest of Green Bay, was arrested on Feb. 16, according to Fox affiliate WLUK.

Westbrook is the former HR director for Outagamie County, a position he began in September 2023 and resigned shortly after his arrest, WLUK reported.

He was initially charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, but those state charges were subsequently dismissed after federal prosecutors took over the case, according to the Fox affiliate.

A criminal complaint cited by WLUK says Westbrook is accused of “recording four videos of a naked prepubescent male child,” who was “engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the videos.”

Investigators believe the videos were taken sometime in January.

After reportedly serving as director and choreographer for school musical productions in the Menasha and Kaukauna school districts, Westbrook “will no longer be assisting with the musical” following his arrest, according to district officials.

A police report shared by Libs of TikTok indicated the victim was identified as the adopted son of Westbrook and his same-sex partner.

BREAKING: The victim of the Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Adam Westbrook who was arrested on child s*x crime charges has been identified as his son who he adopted with his husband who is a teacher.



Adam allegedly created child p*rn of his adopted son and distributed it.



HORRIFIC.… https://t.co/0O39aVKWcypic.twitter.com/fSu5naGMbE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2024

The report states the victim was "adopted by Adam [Westbrook]" and his husband.

Images shared on social media after Westbrook’s arrest identified him as a member of the drag troupe Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI), a group of men who dress up as nuns and other Catholic personas.

An April 2023 post on the "Abbey of the Brew City Sisters" Facebook page showed a man believed to be Westbrook in makeup and women's clothing attending a "youth equality prom."

The post's caption reads, "We had a great night at the Racine [LGBT] youth equality prom. WE SEE, LOVE, AND PROTECT our queer youth, always!!"

Other posts from last July appear to show police officers with the city of Watertown posing with various members of the drag troupe, along with drag performers interacting with children.

Watertown is the location of the drag event where police arrested a Christian street preacher last August for disrupting a pride event.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo later reported Westbrook is married to Michael Westbrook, a local school teacher.

Westbrook’s case is reportedly linked to the arrest of a sheriff’s deputy in Racine County, who was charged with possessing child pornography after officials claimed he was reportedly masturbating in a public bathroom.

It’s at least the second public arrest of a member of the infamous drag troupe after an SPI member from California was arrested for indecent exposure in August.

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, 53, of Eureka, was arrested Aug. 12 in Humboldt County for allegedly exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a car parked near South Jetty Road and Table Bluff Road in Loleta, about 15 miles south of Eureka, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Gilmore was “reported by multiple witnesses to have been sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating for approximately one hour.”

“The conduct was not directed at anyone in particular,” a sheriff’s spokesperson told CP at the time.

In response to Gilmore’s arrest, SPI said it was “particularly frustrating for us to have to address this accusation of inexcusable behavior [by Gilmore] at a time when we know many are seeking any way to marginalize and minimize us.”

The group — which includes members with vulgar names like “Sister GladAss of the Joyous Reserectum,” “Sister Lourdes Mae Shepherd,” and “Sister Oletta B. Demonic” — also urged its critics to “consider whether all the current and former members of their own organizations are without sin before hurling stones at our entire organization based on the alleged behavior of a former member.”