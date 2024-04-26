Home News Ex-porn star who found Jesus urges Kanye West not to start porn site: ‘Yeezy Porn’

Ex-porn star Brittni De La Mora, who became a Christian after her life was radically changed by Jesus, took to X this week to warn Kanye West not to start a pornography studio that he plans to call “Yeezy Porn.”

On Tuesday, De La Mora shared how she was shocked and “heartbroken” over recent headlines detailing how the Grammy Award-winning rapper, who changed his name to Ye, is planning to start his own porn website working with adult film industry producer Mike Moz — who is the ex-husband of porn star and stripper Stormy Daniels.

“No, not this news, Kanye. I can’t believe what I just read. The news says that Kanye is going to start an adult website, and he is working with Mike Moz, who I actually know personally because I was in the adult film industry for seven years of my life. He worked for LA direct models, which is a whole other layer of things that I am happy to share with you in a full-length video on my YouTube channel,” said De La Mora in an April 23 X post.

De La Mora told West in her video that “addiction” is never the answer to finding life fulfillment, but Jesus is.

“I just want to say, I am so heartbroken. Kanye, I have a quote that I did a reel on that you said a couple of years ago, where you said, ‘Porn has torn apart my family, but Jesus will heal it.’ Kanye, this is not the way to go back and forth. It’s just like addiction. You recognize that it’s bad, and then, all of a sudden, you go back right to it,” De La Mora warned.

“‘Only a dog returns to its vomit.’ Kanye, if you want to follow Jesus, follow Jesus. Don’t go backwards. Darkness has nothing to offer you,” she insisted, referring to Kanye’s shared history of his past struggle with watching porn.

If West moves forward with the decision to create his own porn website, De La Mora said, he is likely to “further open the door to the demonic” realm in his life.

“You are going to regret this decision,” she said. “Don’t chase money. Kanye, chase Jesus. It’s not worth it. Trust me. I have gone down that path. It is not worth it. It’s time to backpedal a little, Kanye, and get back to the Lord. Come on. Jesus is King. Don’t forget that.”

In previous years, West garnered attention and headlines for his comments about Jesus and Christianity. Many Christians celebrated him after the release of his Jesus is King album in 2019. He also spent over $50 million performing "Sunday Service" events across the country, which he once said was an effort to spread the Gospel.

In recent years, West has garnered controversy after making a series of antisemitic comments that plagued his reputation.

In an interview posted on YouTube a month ago, the rapper admitted that he has "issues with Jesus" and would rather take things into his "own hands" instead of giving Jesus full control.

West and fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign, a collaborating artist on his latest album Vultures 1, appeared for the interview with radio personality Big Boy, which was shared on the Big Boy TV YouTube channel.

"I have my issues with Jesus," West said during the interview, which lasted for over an hour. "There's a lot of stuff I went through, and I prayed, and I ain't see Jesus show up.

"I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with, in my own hands."

West added some criticism in his remarks directed at American Christians whom he said are not being proactive enough when given opportunities to help others.

"I just feel like in our society and America, people, Christians, will depend on Jesus so much that we don't put the work in ourself. And the main thing that I don't rock with is like, 'I'm going to pray for you.' It's just like, you can actually physically do something yourself, too, more than just praying," West said.

"And we're so in this mentality that that's all that needs to happen. But we aren't praying our way out of prison. We aren't praying our way out of the abortion clinics. We aren't praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification, after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers are not working."

In the interview, the rapper added that physical action taken is key to making things happen.

"We are going to have to apply actual physical building partnerships, and it don't [sic] start unless we could really be real with each other," he said at the time.

"You know how many threats we've been dealt with. And I haven't prayed my way through them [sic] threats either. I had to get up and do it myself. I had so much to do I haven't have [sic] time to pray."

As the interview came to a close, West claimed that he is God over himself.

“Cause I'm God," he declared when asked about his success in the music industry and how he hasn't "disappeared."

"And anyone who wants to disagree, I'm the God of me. You can't tell me who I am. I can't tell y'all. I could tell y'all. It's your job to listen. I'm the God of me. I don't know if I'm in heaven already."