Kanye West claims to be 'the new Jesus' in sexually graphic new album

Warning: This article contains sexually graphic language.

Rapper Kanye West is facing backlash after he called himself "the new Jesus" in his new album "Vultures 1," which includes a song called "Carnival" that is reportedly filled with obscene language and sexual violence.

West, who is now known as Ye, released the new album on Feb. 10 as a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, which was infused with much profane language.

"They served us the porn since the day we was born / Anybody pissed off, gotta make 'em drink the urine," the 46-year-old rapper recited during his song.

"Now I'm Ye-Kelly, b—, now I'm Bill Cosby, b— / Now, I'm Puff Daddy rich, that's Me Too me rich."

After more verses filled with crude sexual references and a reference to pop star Taylor Swift, West states: "I'm the new Jesus, b—, I turn water to Cris.'"

The rapper mentions R&B singer R. Kelly and actor Bill Cosby, who have both suffered from degrading reputations after sexual assault allegations were brought up against them. Cosby's criminal conviction was later overturned, but he was found to be civilly liable for sexual assault. Puff Daddy (Sean "Diddy" Combs) is another celebrity who has formerly had sexual assault accusations brought up against him.

West calling himself the "new Jesus" prompted criticism from Christian commentators on social media and responses from others seeking to defend the rapper.

"Kanye fans getting mad at Christians for calling him out only comes from emotions," Christian rapper Bryson Gray tweeted. "We are holding him to standards that he has publicly set for himself. You don't care how inconsistent he is … cool That doesn't change the facts though."

In recent years, West has claimed to have found a Christian faith. Before controversy surrounding anti-Semitic comments plagued his reputation in the last two years, he released music with Christian themes. He also began hosting "Sunday Services," which drew thousands for live events at American megachurches that starred different popular Christian leaders and Christian celebrities.

West recently made headlines after having a lower-budgeted Super Bowl commercial promoting his Yeezy fashion line. He was also spotted at the game wearing a crucifix mask from designer Alexander McQueen.

The rapper seemed to have recorded the commercial on his phone while in the back of a moving vehicle.

"This is Ye, and this is my commercial. And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually didn't spend any money on the actual commercial," he said in the advertisement.

Advertisers have previously been urged to drop the rapper over anti-Semitic remarks that he made that have drawn the ire of many, including conservative commenter Ben Shapiro and Jewish advocacy groups. In December, a few weeks before the release of his new album, West issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community. In a social media post, the rapper "sincerely" apologized to the Jewish community for "any unintended outburst caused by [his] words or actions." He maintains that he didn't mean to demean anyone.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," West stated. "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

In 2022, West appeared to compare himself to Moses, the biblical figure who received God's Ten Commandments and led the enslaved Israelites out of Egypt.

"No one asked Moses how much he slept," West had written on his Instagram story, with the post displaying white text over a black background.

While it's uncertain what West was referring to, some of his fans believe the post was about the rapper having launched a Christian private school in Southern California called Donda Academy.