Kanye West’s academy sued by former officials alleging wrongful termination, unsafe conditions

A fourth former official at the Christian academy founded by Kanye West is suing the musician and the school, alleging that he was wrongfully fired after he complained about hazardous conditions.

Filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, the lawsuit alleges that the academy had dismal sanitation and electrical problems, as well as windows and a skylight without any glass on it, because West, who also goes by the name Ye, allegedly did not like glass, NBC News reports.

Isaiah Meadows, a former assistant principal at Yeezy’s Christian Academy — a school later known as Donda Academy — alleges that he was suspended and later fired after he complained about the allegedly harmful state of the school.

Meadows, who was first hired as an assistant principal of the school in 2020, alleges that he was promised rental assistance which would allow him to afford a house closer to the school, but this was not provided, forcing him to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

Meadows reported that a classroom window did not have glass in its skylight because West did not want glass, and so, as a result, water leaked into the classroom.

The suit states that poor electrical wiring at the academy led to an electrical fire that started near the cafeteria. It also alleges that the septic tank contained several issues, which led to it overflowing regularly.

“It is just absolutely egregious what is going on at this school,” said Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing Meadows and other plaintiffs, in a statement.

“The unlawful and retaliatory behavior by Mr. West and the school directors have now been documented multiple times by other former employees who never even worked together, but all experienced the same horrendous treatment and witnessed the same serious health, safety and education code violations, while all were subjected to the same fate — wrongful termination — and we plan to hold them accountable."

Although the school later transitioned into Donda Academy and changed locations, Meadows alleged in his lawsuit that the various problems with the school continued.

For his complaints about the school, Meadows alleges that he was retaliated against and not paid properly. And in August 2022, roughly 14 days prior to the school’s fall semester, Meadows claims he was terminated indefinitely.

A separate suit was filed this year through the same law firm, after two former teachers brought forth allegations accusing West and Donda of wrongful termination.

Both instructors allege that the school had no janitorial or medical staff, rampant bullying as well as a variety of rules that seemed to ban the use of forks and clothing that are not black or designed by Ye.

A third plaintiff was added to the suit this past month, according to an earlier report by NBC News.

Ye’s attorney Gregory Suhr denied the allegations in a court filing, claiming that "the allegations do a disservice to the Donda Academy’s current staff and students and their parents who will attest to their positive experience."

Donda Academy reportedly closed in 2022 after a series of controversial remarks by Ye that were anti-Semitic in nature. School officials said they plan to reopen the academy in September and are accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.