'I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis': Kanye West praises Jesus, Hitler in bizarre Alex Jones interview Rap mogul dons black hood for Info Wars appearance

Kanye West called on Americans to “put Jesus first” and said there are “good things” about Adolf Hitler during a bizarre interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones in which West wore a black mask over his face.

The interview, which also included controversial Catholic political commentator Nick Fuentes — who's known for making anti-Semitic statements and rebuffed accusations that he's a white supremacist despite his public comments about race and segregation — covered a wide range of topics, from Elon Musk and Twitter to free speech, Jewish people, and the Balenciaga scandal.

During an early segment in the show, West -— who had a copy of the Bible next to him -— prayed for several minutes in Jesus’ name, and then exhorted Americans to put God first.

“Jesus is the way and the life and it’s time to put Jesus first in the way that we run our…families, our businesses and the way we run our country,” West said.

At one point in the roughly three-hour interview, Jones — who was banned from Twitter in 2018 — tweeted from West’s account to share the livestream, writing, “I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…”

I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real… — ye (@kanyewest) December 1, 2022

As Jones tweeted, West urged him to do so in the name of Jesus.

“Say His name. There’s power and there’s strength in His name,” he said.

Minutes later, West expressed admiration for Hitler, arguing that the Nazi leader had some positive attributes.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West said.

He added that as a Christian, he’s called to love everyone, even "Nazis."

“I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis,” explained West.

Jones appeared to try and soften West’s comments by interjecting, “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonized.”

But West continued with a rant about “Jewish media,” taking shots at Hollywood power agent and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, his brother and former Chicago mayor and Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel, and Dave Chappelle, who West described as a “hack.”

“I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography,’ but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good,’ and I am done with that.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West added.

Kanye on Alex Jones:

I see good things about Hitler.

Every human being has something of value they brought to the table, especially Hitler. pic.twitter.com/Vs473iREDI — Charles Weber - AKA "THE Jew from Boca" (@CWBOCA) December 1, 2022

On the topic of Balenciaga, the fashion brand facing a storm of controversy over sexually suggestive photo shoots involving young girls, West said he was “friends” with head designer Demna Gvasalia and that he believes the whole controversy is a “setup.”

“I believe that it was a setup … a hit job,” he said. “We’re still aborting our kids, we’re still fornicating, we’re still killing each other … but ‘we don’t wear Balenciaga now.’ Shut the hell up … I’m throwing the tablets right now.”

West worked with Balenciaga on several campaigns up until October, when the fashion house and other brands cut ties over anti-Semitic comments made by West, as reported by The Christian Post.

Even after the controversy and Balenciaga’s decision to drop him, West was seen wearing Balenciaga boots but with the logo covered up by a “YE24” sticker, in an apparent nod to his announced 2024 presidential campaign.

His appearance on Jones’ show marked the second podcast for West this week, after briefly appearing with Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos on Tim Pool's show. West criticized Pool, describing him to Jones as an “NPC,” a derogatory term short for “non-player character.”

After telling Pool on Monday that “God is using” him and "breaking him down so he can serve Him," and “be a vessel and be able to be used,” West abruptly cut short the interview after Pool pushed back on his comments about Jewish people.