Kanye West decries black abortion rate: ‘We are in genocide’ Kanye West decries black abortion rate: ‘We are in genocide’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Rapper and 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West recently decried the abortion rate in the black community, declaring that “we are in genocide.”

West made the comment on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Saturday. About one hour into the nearly three-hour podcast, the rapper recalled his emotional campaign rally in South Carolina, where he announced that he wanted to abort his daughter and that his father wanted to abort him but both were saved from abortion from their mothers.

“I felt like I was too busy, my dad felt like he was too busy for me and we have a culture of that,” West told Rogan.

“They have child rebel soldiers that were in Africa that would be doped up and psyched out and made to kill their parents. … In our culture, we’re doped up and psyched out and made to kill our children."

West stressed that while he was Christian and pro-life, he would not be “changing laws” should he get elected president because he recognized that “we live in an imperfect world and an imperfect society.” However, he promised to present a “Plan A,” an alternative to the morning-after pill known as “Plan B.”

According to West, “Plan A” would “change the connotation of orphanages” and “change the connotation of foster care.” He expressed a desire to “create these environments that when there’s expecting families, moms and fathers, that they feel like there’s a place even if they don’t feel well off enough to bring another life into this world, that there’s a place to go, there’s a Plan A.”

“Plan B and Planned Parenthood were planned by a eugenics that set out and said out loud ‘I’m doing this to kill the black race’ and to create population control,” West explained. He proceeded to unveil statistics about the abortion rate in the black community.

“There were 210,000 deaths due to COVID in America and everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on. … With abortion culture, there are 1,000 black children aborted a day, daily. We are in genocide,” he proclaimed.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“More black children have died … since February than people have died of COVID and everyone wears a mask. So it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to?” West asked.

West announced a longshot third-party presidential bid earlier this year. He will appear on the ballot in 12 states with a total of 84 electoral votes, far short of the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. West has ballot access in the reliably Republican states of Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah as well as the swing states of Iowa and Minnesota and the reliably Democratic Vermont.

During his conversation with Rogan, West contended that he still had the ability to win the 2020 presidential election: “It’s actually technically possible for me to win now, which would be the best option for America.”

“I’m on 12 ballots and in 17 states that you can write me in on. … If people that never voted got up, registered, voted for me, they’d have to take it … to the House,” he asserted. Regardless of what happens in 2020, West expressed confidence that “I’m definitely 100% winning in 2024.”

At the beginning of the podcast, West spoke about his plans to create a gospel university featuring a “200,000-seat stadium” with “100,000 gospel singers.” “It’s making the NBA, so to say, the coliseum for God.” After asking Rogan if he had heard 60,000 people chanting at soccer games, he told him, “I envision that for God, 100,000 people, sometimes singing in harmony, sometimes in unison.”

“Picture 100,000 people in unison and that feeling, what that would do for our spirits, our souls, it’s healing,” he added.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit