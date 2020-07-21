‘I almost killed my daughter,’ Kanye West laments in anti-abortion declaration at campaign rally

At Kanye West's first campaign rally for his 2020 presidential run, the rapper emotionally revealed that he wanted to abort his first child with Kim Kardashian West, but she decided not to go through with it.

West, who held the rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, opened up about the discussions they had about abortion after Kardashian, who he was dating at the time, revealed that she was pregnant.

He recalled Kardashian West calling him while he was in Paris and still living the “rapper’s lifestyle” to tell him that she was pregnant with their daughter, North, the couple’s eldest child. West admitted to not wanting the baby, but the reality star stood up and said she wanted to keep the baby.

“For one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child,” he explained. “She had the (abortion) pills in her hand. You know those pills, where you take the pills and it’s a wrap, the baby’s gone.”

“I’m in the apartment in Paris,” West continued, “and I have my laptop up, and I have all my creative ideas … and the screen went black and white. And God said, ‘If you f*** with my vision, I’m gonna f*** with yours.’”

“I called my wife, and she said we’re gonna have this baby,” he added. “I said, we’re gonna have this child.”

“She brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” the fashion mogul declared. “She stood up and she protected that child.”

West compared Kardashian West saving North to what his late mother, Donda, did for him in saving his life from abortion 43 years ago when his father wanted to abort him.

“There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy …” he shouted while bursting into tears.

He followed that by repeatedly saying, “I almost killed my daughter.”

The emcee who recently released the song “Wash Us in The Blood” went on to say that people in their 50s “who did not have that child,” are missing out on the immense “joy” he feels from his four children.

During the rally, a young woman who recently had an abortion debated her right to abortion and the entertainer asserted that he believes God will make a way for all women to care for the child. He said he would make abortion illegal but ensure that every mother would get financial support.

Earlier this month, West shared his campaign platform with Forbes and said he's “pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.”

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he maintained.

According to reports, West filed official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to establish a principal campaign committee called Kanye 2020.

Billboard reported, “West appeared to take the second important step to officially launch a White House run with the filing of an FEC Form 2 (Statement of Candidacy), which is filed once an individual has raised or spent more [than] $5,000 in campaign activity, triggering candidacy status under federal campaign finance law; that form, too, listed a Cody, Wyoming, address.”

During his rally, West spoke about God and the Bible and slavery. He also voiced his support for the legalization of marijuana and said Jesus "loves all" people, including those in the LGBT community.

Following the rally West took to Twitter to post a series of tweets, many of which have since been deleted, in response to his wife and mother-in-law who he said were trying to get doctors to visit him following his statements.