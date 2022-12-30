Kim Kardashian says she prays daily with her kids: 'They can't go to bed without that'

Reality star Kim Kardashian broke down in tears during a recent podcast discussing the struggles of co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West but stressed that she often prays with her children because she wants them to have the most "normal" lives possible.

On the "Angie Martinez IRL Podcast," the 42-year-old mother of four and star of the E! reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," detailed that not only does she make conversations with God a priority in her own life but has taught her children the value of talking with God.

"I pray every night with my kids. Even if I'm, you know, out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime," she said, referring to her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Her children expect her to pray with them regularly, Kardashian noted.

"They just like that," she said. "They can't go to bed without that."

Kardashian, the ex-wife of the controversial rapper, said maintaining quiet time to connect with God is necessary and there's always something to pray for.

"Health and happiness and calmness, sometimes," Kardashian said, describing her prayer list.

"Calmness is my superpower. … [But], Sometimes, I need a little bit of help in that area."

Having been married three times, Kardashian, who calls herself a "hopeless romantic," said she still has not lost faith in God to lead her to someone who she can love romantically.

"I believe in God, love, faith in all of it, and He will bring me my perfect person," she declared.

Kardashian said she is grateful to God for her ability to manage stress well, even when facing some difficult life hurdles.

"I think it's fascinating that there is a lot of negative hate and energy towards my family because we all really mind our own business. We're all just obsessed with each other, and we're like a super close family," Kardashian said.

"I don't know where that energy came from or where that started from. But, yet, we definitely are held responsible for a lot of things that aren't even us."

Kardashian said she has felt some separation from "negative energy" since she filed for divorce nearly two years ago from West, who legally changed his name to Ye.

"I started to slowly feel that separation. But, you know, I think that [hateful energy from the public] will always follow me," she said.

Kardashian said that one of the most important things to her is protecting her children from exposure to public hatred.

"In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world. I've managed. I'm holding them by a thread. I'm like so close to that not happening. But, while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can," Kardashian said.

"My kids don't know anything. … At school, my best friends are the teachers. So, I know what goes on at recess. I know what goes on at lunchtime. I know what's being talked about. None the kids have ever said anything to my kids."

Kardashian said that her daughter North has a TikTok account that is on only her phone.

"[My kids] are just not on social media. They don't see stuff. … When stuff is going down, I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and the content that's on," she said, adding that protecting her children from the public often seems like a full-time job.

During the podcast interview, Kardashian broke down in tears while sharing how hard co-parenting has been for her because her No. 1 priority is to make sure her children are doing OK.

Kardashian said her main priority is that her children have the best experiences in their lives, just as her parents did for her growing up.

She said she would "do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

"[It's] worth it because I think that, of course, I want to disassociate from specific thoughts and things being said because that's not me," Kardashian detailed.

"I could be going through something, but if we're riding to school and they want to listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing's wrong," she continued.

"As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or text back and do what I got to do," she added.

Kardashian shared that she has also learned to put less value on material items after getting robbed in Paris of over $10 million in jewelry.

"It's completely how I valued my importance by the things that I had — the cars that I had. I had to have, like — I thought that that made me cooler," she admitted.

"After I was robbed of all of it in Paris, I didn't know I was needing that lesson, but that lesson was so well received."

Kardashian opened up about her faith in a 2018 interview with Vogue, saying that she starts her day out with a Bible verse sent to a group chat by her mom. She said that people on the group chat respond to comments about the meaning of the verse.

"We are very Christian — and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school," she said.

In 2019, People reported that Kardashian was baptized in an Orthodox ceremony in Armenia along with her children.

While many Christians may not agree with some of Kardashian's past actions or lifestyle choices, Kardashian said in the podcast that she has matured over the years. She said everything is not about her satisfaction anymore but rather about her trying to help others.