Home U.S. Kanye West apologizes in Hebrew to Jewish community for antisemitic remarks

Rapper Kanye West, who previously said that Adolf Hitler had some good qualities, issued an apology in Hebrew on Instagram a few weeks before the release of his album Vultures.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, West "sincerely" apologized to the Jewish community for "any unintended outburst caused by [his] words or actions," claiming that he did not intend to demean anyone. The rapper added that he regretted any pain that he may have caused.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the post read. "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

The controversy involving the musician, also known as "Ye," began last year over the rapper's remarks about Jewish people in interviews and social media.

As Billboard reported, the rapper appeared onstage in Miami earlier this month wearing what appeared to be a black Ku Klux Klan Hood. West donned the hood during a listening party for his collaborative album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign.

"I ain't antisemitic/ I just f— a Jewish b—," West rapped.

The album's release date has been delayed several times, according to Billboard, and at one point, it was supposed to be released on New Year's Eve. West's latest album is now expected to be released on Jan. 12.

In response to West's apology, the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, stated in a Tuesday X post that it welcomed what appeared to be "an act of contrition" from the rapper. However, the organization noted that "actions speak louder than words."

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," the ADL wrote.

In 2022, West issued a series of antisemitic statements, claiming in an interview with Chris Cuomo that the "underground Jewish mafia" is targeting him and that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitic."

The rapper also wrote in a now-deleted X post last year: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." He later claimed during an interview with Piers Morgan that the comment came from a place of "hurt," as he is a victim of trauma.

During an interview last year with InfoWars founder Alex Jones, West expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, stating that, as a Christian, he is called to love everyone, including Nazis. The rapper said that he loved Jewish people, and he also loved Nazis.

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also," West said during the interview.

"I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me, 'You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography,' but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good,' and I am done with that."

"I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," West added.

Amid the controversy, Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro responded after West stated at one point that the term 'antisemitism" has been used to allow people in the music industry to "get away with murder sometimes." West also said the music industry is like "modern-day slavery."

"It's just pure unbridled anti-Semitism," Shapiro said. "There's just no other way to put it, there's no other way to read it. End of story."