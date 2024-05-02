Home News Liberty's Jonathan Falwell on whether the 'perfect candidate' exists, a Christian's role in politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Does the "perfect candidate" exist?

As the election season heats up, Pastor Jonathan Falwell is reminding Christian voters that there is no such thing as a “perfect" presidential candidate — but they must stay engaged in the process and vote for candidates who align most closely with biblical values.

“We have a responsibility to find people that most closely aligned with the biblical truth and our values and that will espouse the kind of truths that we believe flow from the Word of God,” Falwell, pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia, and chancellor of Liberty University, told The Christian Post.

“Obviously, all of us are humans and all of us are flawed,” he said, adding that his father, late Liberty University founder Jerry Falwell, once said, “I've never met anyone that I think is the perfect candidate.”

“In fact, he said, ‘I don't think sometimes I can even vote for myself, because I know myself,’” he said. “Sometimes, as human beings, we do things that don't honor our commitment to Christ and the walk that we have, because we have a sinful nature. Recognize that we're all flawed, recognize that you're not going to find a perfect candidate that will be absolutely in complete alignment with everything that you believe in, everything that you want that person to be.”

“We have to find the individuals that will most closely align with what we believe and what we believe God's Word teaches, and what we believe is best for our nation. Certainly, there are a lot of biblical values that come into play, but there are also some practical values that have to do with issues such as our connection to taxes, all of the things that are not biblical in nature, but yet still practical in nature.”

Engaging with politics

The 57-year-old pastor highlighted the flawed nature of even historically lauded leaders such as Presidents Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt. Despite the imperfections of political leaders, he emphasized the duty of Christians to stay engaged in the political process.

“Jesus taught us that several different times in Scripture,” he said. “We need to be engaged. We're never going to find a perfect candidate. But we do need to find the person who most closely aligns with what we believe and support them, vote for them, and pray for God's blessing.”

The Falwell family's association with politics has a significant history, particularly through the involvement of Jerry Falwell Sr., a Baptist pastor and televangelist, who in 1979 founded the Moral Majority, a political organization aimed at mobilizing conservative Christians into the political arena.

Falwell Sr. has been credited for playing a key role in galvanizing Evangelical Christians to support Reagan in his successful 1980 presidential campaign.

Falwell’s oldest son, former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., also publicly supported Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, cementing Liberty University's reputation as a center for conservative Christian politics.

Jonathan Falwell, who took over Thomas Road Baptist Church in 2007 following the passing of his father, who founded the church, told CP he sees his role as guiding the congregation through biblical truths, even when those truths intersect with political topics.

“I focus on issues. I don't focus on political parties. I don't focus on political arguments or Republican, Democrat, Left, Right, whatever it might be, but I do talk about the issues that are important to people of faith, the issues that flow from the Word of God,” he said.

“When you're teaching the whole counsel of God, you're going to talk about life. You're going to talk about family, you're going to talk about religious liberty and freedom, all of these kinds of things that are at the forefront of our political landscape and the divisiveness that seems to be so prevalent in our culture today.”

“When you're talking a lot about issues from a biblical perspective, as it relates to how we can apply God's Word and God's truth to the issues of the day, you don't really have to delve too far into the issues of this candidate or that candidate,” he added.

Christian nationalism and American exceptionalism

Falwell also weighed in on the topic of “Christian nationalism,” a term he acknowledged has a “negative connotation.”

He highlighted Jesus' teachings to "love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength" and to "love your neighbor as yourself" as guiding principles for Christians. According to the pastor, living out these teachings naturally leads to becoming a good citizen who positively impacts people, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or background.

“If we can do that, the divisiveness and the strain that comes along with that statement of ‘Christian nationalism’ … goes away,” he said. “It becomes less about making sure that ‘I'm right and everybody else is wrong,’ and it becomes more like, ‘I'm a follower of Jesus Christ, and I'm going to do what He's called me to do, and I'm going to love people the way that He's called me to love them and I'm going to share with them the Gospel, that Jesus died, that He rose again for them.’ If we live that kind of life, it takes that argument out of the out of the picture.”

Falwell said there’s “no question” God has blessed the United States, highlighting America's rapid development since its founding. "Our nation is such a young nation in comparison to [countries in] Europe, Asia and Africa, but we've accomplished so much in a relatively short time."

He attributed this success to America's exceptional nature, yet emphasized that it does not imply divine favoritism. "Does that mean God loves America more than other countries?

"Absolutely not," Falwell noted, citing John 3:16, "For God so loved the world.”

“I believe to whom much is given, much is required,” he said. “We have to make sure and recognize that yes, while we are an exceptional place, while America is a special, very accomplished nation, and we've been blessed beyond measure, that means that we need to do all that we can to take the resources that we have, the education that we have, the skills that we have, the money that we have, and we need to make a positive impact in countries around the world.”

“We have a responsibility, as I believe the greatest nation on the face of the Earth, to make sure that we are doing all that we can to bless others and to help others because that is what God has called us to do,” he added.