Home News JK Rowling calls 'crossdressing' men 'one of the most pandered-to demographics in existence'

J.K. Rowling has drawn pushback online after comparing a male who trans-identifies as female to "straight, white, middle-aged blokes" and suggesting that "crossdressing straight men" are one of the most "pandered to" demographics in society.

The 58-year-old author of the Harry Potter book series replied to a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by a handle called "PRIDE" about a trans-identifying referee named Lucy Clark making history as the first trans manager in the top five divisions of English women's football.

Rowling sarcastically tweeted: "When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it's fantastic to see how much things have changed."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Although the post drew criticism from some users online and some in the media, Rowling, who has become a staunch critic of transgender ideology, doubled down by tweeting on Sunday that "Calling a man a man is not 'bullying' or 'punching down.'"

"Crossdressing straight men are currently one of the most pandered-to demographics in existence, and women are under no obligation to applaud the people caricaturing us," she added.

Calling a man a man is not 'bullying' or 'punching down.' Crossdressing straight men are currently one of the most pandered-to demographics in existence, and women are under no obligation to applaud the people caricaturing us. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

On Monday, Rowling reacted to a 2019 television interview showing Clark responding to comments of former athletes Sharron Davies and Martina Navratilova, who made headlines at the time for speaking out against policies allowing biologically male trans athletes to compete in women's sporting events.

"I wouldn't say they're transphobic, but they need to be careful what they tweet," Clark stated at the time.

Rowling stated: "Publicity-hungry men who declare themselves lesbians, go on TV to tell female athletes they 'need to be careful' about what they say, advocate for males' inclusion in women's sport and send women abuse for standing up for their rights aren't 'quietly getting on with their life.'"

In late October, Rowling criticized legislative efforts in the United Kingdom to reportedly criminally punish the "misgendering" of trans-identified individuals.

"I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet," she tweeted at the time.

In 2020, she commented on an opinion piece featuring the headline "people who menstruate," declaring, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people."

The author sarcastically tried to recall the "word for those people" by listing off a few possibilities, including, "wumben," "wimpund" and "woomud." The word she was thinking of was "women."

Rowling's comments are a reflection of concern worldwide about the promotion and, at times, forced agreement with transgender ideology and LGBT nondiscrimination policies.

Dr. Hilary Cass, a leading doctor tasked with reviewing the United Kingdom's process for treating young people suffering from gender dysphoria, voiced alarm in a recent interview that the medical establishment in the United States is "doubling down" and saying evidence for hormonal and surgical interventions for trans-identified minors is good when there is insufficient long-term studies to make such a claim.

She accused organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics of "holding on to a position that is now demonstrated to be out of date by multiple systematic reviews."

Cass theorized the AAP is afraid of making any moves against gender procedures for children because they are under "political duress."