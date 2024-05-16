Home News Top UK pediatrician says US doctors 'out of date' regarding trans interventions for minors

One of the top pediatricians in the United Kingdom, who recently issued a report urging caution regarding hormonal and surgical interventions for trans-identified minors, claims medical professionals in the United States are "out of date" regarding such practices.

Dr. Hilary Cass, a pediatrician in England for more than 30 years, penned a landmark study published last month called the "Cass Report." This study prompted the National Health Service to advise its gender clinics to implement a pause on first appointments for those under 18.

Cass, who was tasked with reviewing the country's process for treating young people suffering from gender dysphoria, interviewed minor patients, transgender-identifying adults, detransitioners, advocacy groups and clinicians.

The report was commissioned amid an exponential rise of minors in the U.K. pursuing treatment for their gender dysphoria over the past decade despite the lack of long-term studies examining the use of puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones on such patients.

Cass' investigation involved systematic review of international healthcare guidance, though she concluded that evidence supporting puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for young people is "remarkably weak."

Cass advised that such hormones should be prescribed with "extreme caution."

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Endocrine Society appeared to downplay the findings of the Cass review.

"Politicians have inserted themselves into the exam room, which is dangerous for both physicians and for families," said Dr. Ben Hoffman, the president of AAP, according to The New York Times.

The Endocrine Society told the newspaper that the "Cass Report" "does not contain any new research" that would contradict its guidelines.

Cass, who served as president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, spoke highly of the AAP but told the Times in an interview published Monday that she "respectfully [disagrees] with them on holding on to a position that is now demonstrated to be out of date by multiple systematic reviews."

"It wouldn't be too much of a problem if people were saying, 'This is clinical consensus, and we're not sure,'" Cass said. "But what some organizations are doing is doubling down on saying the evidence is good. And I think that's where you're misleading the public. You need to be honest about the strength of the evidence and say what you're going to do to improve it."

Cass speculated the AAP is a "fairly left-leaning organization" and is afraid of making any moves against gender procedures for children because they are both under "political duress" and frightened to acknowledge that there are multiple ways out for children who experience gender dysphoria.

Cass advised against a "politically driven" medical system, urging a more holistic approach to treating minors struggling with their gender identity. She suggested the U.S. medical system has failed such patients in part because it has been overwhelmed by the problem.

"We're failing these kids, and we're failing other kids in terms of the amount of mental health support we have available," she said. "That is a huge problem — not just for gender-questioning young people. And I think that's partly a reflection of the fact that the system's been caught out by a growth of demand that is completely outstripping the ability to provide it."

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health's Standards of Care, now in its eighth edition, guides many leading health authorities worldwide regarding transgender healthcare.

According to the leaked documents, members of WPATH admitted internally that minors are incapable of giving informed consent regarding irreversible treatments such as puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones.