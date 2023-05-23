Franklin Graham warns Christian broadcasters of ‘coming storm’

The Rev. Franklin Graham warned members of Christian news media organizations and others about the “coming storm” headed toward churches and ministries in the United States.

Graham, who serves as president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and head of Samaritan’s Purse, gave the keynote speech Monday evening at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Orlando, Florida.

“I believe there is a coming storm that we all need to be ready for,” Graham said. “The world has deteriorated so quickly. We cannot be deceived and we can’t be fooled. We need to get ready and be prepared.”

Graham said believers in the United States are “living in a cancel culture that wants to destroy Christian organizations,” adding that “we cannot back up, we can’t retreat, don’t apologize for the Gospel — just declare it, just preach it.”

“They want us to shut our mouths, they don’t want to hear from us. If you're not going to preach the Gospel, you don't have anything to worry about,” he said.

“If you’re not going to talk about sin, you’re not going to have anything to worry about; but if you’re going to proclaim the Gospel, they’re going to try to shut you up.”

NRB describes itself as “the world’s largest gathering of Christian communicators and ministry professionals,” adding that it “is where everyone gets together under one roof to talk about advancing the gospel.”

“Countless partnerships and important connections have been formed at NRB Conventions over the years,” said NRB. “As the largest marketplace dedicated to Christian media professionals, the NRB Exposition is filled with resources and connections to help expand and grow your organization or ministry.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely Republican presidential primary candidate, was also in attendance and gave remarks before the Christian media and ministries gathering.

“Had a great discussion at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention on the importance of supporting families, protecting children and defending religious liberty,” DeSantis posted to Facebook later on.

Earlier this month, Graham gave the keynote address at the commencement ceremony for graduates of Liberty University, the prominent Evangelical academic institution based in Lynchburg, Virginia.

In his remarks to graduates, Graham said that he was praying that “this class will stand for truth,” giving a warning that “our world is changing” for the worse.

“It has changed so much, just in the time since you set foot on this campus a few years ago,” said Graham. “Think how much it has changed. The increase in violence, the moral decline.”

“I can’t help but think that the heart of God is grieved as He looks at our world today. Our country. Oh, I love our country, but it's in a downward spiral morally, spiritually, economically, politically.”