Franklin Graham defends Elon Musk's call to jail parents who sterilize kids 'Young people are suffering the lifelong consequences of drugs that maim body, mind and spirit. ... This madness must stop.'

The Rev. Franklin Graham came to the defense of Twitter CEO Elon Musk who suggested parents should be jailed for supporting the sterilization of their children. In a response on social media, Graham said it's "shameful" and "evil" for adults to push trans ideology on youth suffering from confusion about their sex.

“Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life,” Musk wrote on Twitter Friday in response to a tweet reacting to an MSNBC article claiming that “[Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis’ desperation for power is destroying an entire state” because he won't allow parents to “change [the] sex for your child.”

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

Graham, the CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, who doesn't shy away from speaking out on issues pertaining to religious freedom and human rights, jumped to Musk’s defense in a Facebook post on Monday:

“Elon Musk spoke out to make a point about the bizarre and dangerous transgender medical treatments being performed on minors, and I appreciate that he isn’t afraid to call it like it is. It’s shameful that any adult would be part of feeding this confusion and pushing children over a cliff that is built on lies from the pit of hell. Some parents, politicians, and so-called professionals are guilty of a masquerade of evil they are falsely calling healthcare. Children and young people are suffering the lifelong consequences of drugs that maim body, mind, and spirit. God will judge our nation. This madness must stop.”

The discussion about the harms of gender transition surgeries for minors comes as more than a dozen states have passed laws banning children from obtaining some or all gender transition procedures: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

While Texas has not implemented a legislative ban, the state’s Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Commissioner of Family and Protective Services Jaime Masters have classified gender transition surgeries as a form of child abuse. Efforts to punish doctors who perform gender transition procedures on minors and label them as child abuse come in response to concerns about their long-term impacts.

The American College of Pediatricians has identified some of the potential side effects of puberty blockers, frequently prescribed to youth with gender dysphoria, as “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment and, when combined with cross-sex hormones, sterility.” The American College of Pediatricians has also listed some of the long-term impacts of cross-sex hormones, also prescribed to trans-identified youth, as “an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers across their lifespan.”

As for gender transition surgeries, which involve the creation of synthetic body parts to align with an individual’s stated gender identity and/or the removal of body parts that correspond with an individual’s biological sex, concerns focus on both the physiological and mental impacts of the life-altering procedures performed on gender-confused youth.

The “war room” of Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has shared images documenting the scars left behind after doctors performed a double mastectomy and removed forearm tissue to create a synthetic penis in trans-identified females. Chloe Cole, a prominent detransitioner who experienced gender dysphoria as a child, has since shed her discomfort with her biological sex and announced her intention to sue the medical professionals who treated her gender dysphoria late last year.

In the notice of the intent to sue, Cole described how despite assurances from her medical providers that “the distress she experienced because of her gender dysphoria would resolve as she transitioned,” she discovered that “her stress always came back worse” following an initial “burst of relief” that followed each phase of transition. She specifically noted that the double mastectomy she received at the age of 15 caused her mental health to deteriorate and the then-teen contemplated suicide as a result of it.

Public opinion polling shows that a majority of Americans support efforts to ban gender transition procedures for minors. A survey conducted by YouGov in conjunction with The Economist earlier this month found that 39% of respondents “strongly approve” of state laws banning parents from providing their children with puberty blockers while an additional 14% “approve” of such measures.