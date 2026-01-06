Share

5 things to know about Venezuela's oil industry, US involvement

By CP Staff
Tugboats mobilize the Crude Oil Tanker President, anchored in Pampatar Bay two years ago in Margarita Island, Nueva Esparta state, Venezuela, on Jan. 19, 2024.
Tugboats mobilize the Crude Oil Tanker President, anchored in Pampatar Bay two years ago in Margarita Island, Nueva Esparta state, Venezuela, on Jan. 19, 2024. | GUSTAVO GRANADO/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump asserted over the weekend that reopening Venezuela and its vast crude oil reserves to American oil companies is a key goal as the United States seeks to "run" the OPEC country, following the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust for a long period of time," Trump said during a Saturday morning press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. "They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place."

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure and start making money for the country," he added.

Here are five key facts about the oil industry in Venezuela and its historic involvement with U.S. oil companies.

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.