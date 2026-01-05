Home News 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams announces plan to convert to Christianity before he dies Famous author of 'Reframe Your Brain' expects to reach Heaven if he lives 'a good life' amid prostate cancer battle

Scott Adams, the creator of the nationally syndicated "Dilbert" comic strip, says he hopes that living a "good life" will lead him to Heaven as he announced plans to convert to Christianity in the face of terminal prostate cancer.

In a Jan. 4 episode of his podcast "Real Coffee with Scott Adams," the 68-year-old cartoonist revealed his intention to embrace the faith, saying his view of Christianity means that he would “wake up in Heaven if I have a good life.”

"I do believe that the dominant Christian theory is that I would wake up in Heaven if I have a good life," said Adams, who disclosed his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025 and described his recovery chances as "essentially zero.”

While Adams has long identified as a non-believer, he has voiced respect for Christians urging his conversion. "I have not been a believer," he said. "But I also have respect for any Christian who goes out of their way to try to convert me, because how would I believe you wouldn’t believe your own religion if you’re not trying to convert me?"

He added that "out of great respect" for those efforts, he is committed to converting before his passing and expects to have his lingering skepticism "instantly answered if I wake up in Heaven."

Likening his decision to a low-risk wager, Adams said, "I’m now convinced that the risk-reward is completely smart. If it turns out that there’s nothing there, I’ve lost nothing, but I’ve respected your wishes, and I like doing that,” he explained. “If it turns out there is something there, and the Christian model is the closest to it, I win."

Following the podcast, Adams posted on X to thank supporters but set boundaries on further discussion. "I appreciate the outpouring of suggestions and questions, but what happens next is between me and Jesus," he wrote Sunday. "I won’t be responding to your well-intentioned messages on this topic. (There are a lot!) I hope you understand. And thank you."

Adams' health struggles have drawn public attention, including intervention from President Donald Trump. In November, Adams used his platform to appeal to Trump for help expediting treatment with the FDA-approved drug Pluvicto after his provider, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, allegedly "dropped the ball" in scheduling it.

Trump responded promptly: "On it." Kaiser Permanente stated that Adams' oncology team was "working closely with him on the next steps in his cancer care, which are already underway," and noted it had treated over 150 patients with the drug in the region.

The cartoonist's condition worsened in December, leading to hospitalization for constipation and lower-body paralysis. "I’m still in Kaiser hospital. Day 2. Haven’t pooped in 4-5 days and lost all ability to control my lower body since yesterday," Adams posted Dec. 12. "I don’t know if this is permanent or if it is growing …”

As his condition deteriorated, he livestreamed his podcast from his hospital bed for about a week before transitioning back to home broadcasts starting Dec. 21.

While Adams' comments about living a “good life” in order to receive eternal life may be antithetical to the Gospel, such sentiments align with new research showing that most self-identified Christians think doing “good things” for others is enough to secure them a spot in Heaven, in what one leading researcher lamented as the latest example of a widespread embrace of “unbiblical beliefs” among American Christians.

While best known for the long-running “Dilbert” cartoon, Adams’ office-humor comic strip was dropped by The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, and other outlets in February 2023 after he was accused of making racist comments in response to a Rasmussen poll that asked Americans for their response to the statement, "It's OK to be white" which had shocking results.

As a lightening-rod quip to the poll question, which he found ridiculous, Adams advised viewers of his early morning podcast to "get the hell away” from black people and urged them to move to areas with "a very low black population."

The Rasmussen poll, which found that only 53% of black Americans agreed it was OK to be white, garnered international attention because of Adams' response.

"If nearly half of all blacks are not OK with white people ... that's a hate group," Adams said.